Auschwitz's Youngest Child Survivor of the Holocaust To Speak in Roseville
Survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp
ROSEVILLE - The youngest survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp will be speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Roseville as part of an ongoing effort for survivors to tell their stories.
Then 10-year-old Nissen Mangel survived against all the odds in the camp where Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," decided the fate of hundreds of thousands of people - pointing people to one line or the other.
Mengele sent most children to death, as they weren't viewed as useful at the concentration camp, unable to do hard labor. But Nissen led Mengele to believe he was older and allowed him to live.
"We are honored to be able to have Nissen Mangel come to Placer County and share his extraordinary story of survial, faith, and triumph," said Rabbi Yossi Korik, Director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County. "People today have few opportunities to hear directly from Holocaust survivors. We encourage the entire community to join us for this special event."
The event begins at 7 p.m. @ The Grounds, formerly known as the Placer County Fairgounds, at 800 All America City Boulevard in Roseville.
The Chabad Center is committed to exposing young people to these stories and has made this an annual event, with different Holocaust survivors coming to Placer County.
Admission to the event is FREE for all students. Other tickets are $15 purchased in advance or $20 if purchased at the door.
To purchase tickets or to reserve tickets for students, please visit jewishroseville.com/holocaust or call 916-500-4522.
Immigrating to the United States, Nissen Mangel went on to live a life of communal devotion and extraordinary scholarly achievement and contribution to the Jewish community. A Jewish leader with global communal impact, including his most notable works are translations of the popular Tehillat Hashem prayer book and the Tanya, the formost book of Jewish mysticism.
The event is made possible in part by sponsors. Event Gold Sponsors include Style Media Group, Placer Law Group, Halldin Public Relations, @ The Grounds, and Hilton Garden Inn. Silver sponsors include Law Offices of Marcus J. Lo Duca, and William Jessup University.
Information on sponsorships is available at www.jewishroseville.com/holocaust
"Nissan Mangel witnessed unspeakable atrocities as well as amazing acts of faith," Rabbi Korik said. "He will tell his extraordinary story of survival, faith and triumph."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer Wine Trail New Website Gears Up for Fun in 2018AUBURN, CA - The members of the Placer County Vintners Association, which hosts and promotes the Trail, had barrels of fun creating new site.
Roseville Gas Prices Nudging HigherRoseville, CA,- Gas prices in Roseville have reversed direction this past week with prices at the pump nudging slightly higher
Hyundai Santa Fe offers versatilityRoseville, CA, - One of Hyundai's more impressive vehicles is the Santa Fe, a sport utility vehicle that seats five to seven people, depending on the model chosen.
Auschwitz's Youngest Child Survivor of the Holocaust To Speak in RosevilleROSEVILLE - The youngest survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp will be speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Roseville as part of an ongoing effort for survivors
Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville AcquiredROSEVILLE, CA - The developer Barker Pacific Group (BPG) and investment firm WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. (WHIREP) have acquired Douglas Corporate Center in Roseville
Rooster Tails Fishing Club Guest Speaker Bill ClappAuburn, CA, - The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on January 19th.
WJU Warriors Reach Top 25 following Hot StartROCKLIN, Calif. - The Jessup men's basketball team has done it again achieving national recognition the third year in a row starting the 2017 season with a program-best 14-2 start
Skull and Roses Festival to Celebrate the Grateful Dead at Ventura County FairgroundsSkull and Roses is a celebration of community, a community generated by the music of the Grateful Dead. Our music.
Beatles vs. Stones tribute show comes to Paradise February 19PARADISE, CA - The debate between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on ever since they first crossed paths on the charts 53 years ago
Roseville Temps Up, Gas Prices DownRoseville, CA,- Warmer than normal temps in Roseville and falling gas prices are good news for local residents taking to the road
Redesigned Honda Odyssey better than everRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Honda Odyssey has been completely redesigned.
Lexus GS 350 remains stylish sedanRoseville, CA,- Every version of the GS 350 features a luxury interior, first-rate technology and fine driving characteristics, resulting in a vehicle that can hang with many of its rivals.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It