Auschwitz's Youngest Child Survivor of the Holocaust To Speak in Roseville

Survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp

ROSEVILLE - The youngest survivor of Nazi Germany's most notorious concentration camp will be speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Roseville as part of an ongoing effort for survivors to tell their stories.

Then 10-year-old Nissen Mangel survived against all the odds in the camp where Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," decided the fate of hundreds of thousands of people - pointing people to one line or the other.

Mengele sent most children to death, as they weren't viewed as useful at the concentration camp, unable to do hard labor. But Nissen led Mengele to believe he was older and allowed him to live.

"We are honored to be able to have Nissen Mangel come to Placer County and share his extraordinary story of survial, faith, and triumph," said Rabbi Yossi Korik, Director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Placer County. "People today have few opportunities to hear directly from Holocaust survivors. We encourage the entire community to join us for this special event."

The event begins at 7 p.m. @ The Grounds, formerly known as the Placer County Fairgounds, at 800 All America City Boulevard in Roseville.

The Chabad Center is committed to exposing young people to these stories and has made this an annual event, with different Holocaust survivors coming to Placer County.

Admission to the event is FREE for all students. Other tickets are $15 purchased in advance or $20 if purchased at the door.

To purchase tickets or to reserve tickets for students, please visit jewishroseville.com/holocaust or call 916-500-4522.

Immigrating to the United States, Nissen Mangel went on to live a life of communal devotion and extraordinary scholarly achievement and contribution to the Jewish community. A Jewish leader with global communal impact, including his most notable works are translations of the popular Tehillat Hashem prayer book and the Tanya, the formost book of Jewish mysticism.

The event is made possible in part by sponsors. Event Gold Sponsors include Style Media Group, Placer Law Group, Halldin Public Relations, @ The Grounds, and Hilton Garden Inn. Silver sponsors include Law Offices of Marcus J. Lo Duca, and William Jessup University.

Information on sponsorships is available at www.jewishroseville.com/holocaust

"Nissan Mangel witnessed unspeakable atrocities as well as amazing acts of faith," Rabbi Korik said. "He will tell his extraordinary story of survival, faith and triumph."