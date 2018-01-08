Placer Wine Trail New Website Gears Up for Fun in 2018

More Fun Awaits on Placer Wine Trail Site

AUBURN, CA - The Placer Wine Trail is proud to present a new brand and website to kick-off the new year. Fun, approachable, adventurous, and emerging were all key focus words for the rebrand and for Placer Wine Trail to embrace moving forward.



The members of the Placer County Vintners Association, which hosts and promotes the Trail, had barrels of fun working with Honey Agency on the new brand and website. "Working with Honey has been in the making for several years and we are happy to see it all the way through. We finally have a brand we can all be proud to show off. They did a wonderful job." said Kevin Stevenson of Casque Wines in Loomis.



Look for new additions to the website including suggested day trips to explore, detailed winery pages, and area amenities at www.placerwine.com. "This fresh look elevates us to compete with other wine regions in Northern California, and for guests to realize all that the Placer Wine Trail has to offer," stated Jocelyn Maddux of Lone Buffalo Vineyards in Auburn.



"We aimed to create a brand that captured the sense of adventure and playfulness within this emerging wine region, and we give visitors a chance to meet the cast of characters that grace this foothill region through the website" explained Meghan Phillips, owner of Honey Agency.



Whether a wine enthusiast or a novice drinker, everyone will find something to enjoy along this adventurous and endearing wine trail, which is located just 30 minutes from Sacramento in Placer County, and includes wineries throughout Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, and Rocklin. All the wineries are family-owned, which is rare for wine regions due to corporate influences, buyouts and takeovers.



Guests coming from Reno, the Bay Area, or Sacramento are encouraged to make a staycation of out their wine adventure. Discounted rates are offered at many local hotels, including the Holiday Inn in Auburn. Mention the Placer Wine Trail when booking. Additionally, Placer Valley Tourism offers packages and tasting passes. Talk about a perfect wine getaway for two!



The current Placer Wine Trail member wineries include: Bear River, Bonitata, Cante Ao Vinho, Casque, Ciotti, Cristaldi, Davis Dean, Dono dal Cielo,