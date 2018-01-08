Bruno Mars, The Killers And Muse to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

Bottlerock Napa Valley Passes On Sale Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 10 AM

NAPA, CA, January 8, 2017 -- BottleRock Napa Valley 2018, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its sixth annual festival lineup today, which includes headline artists Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse. The three-day music, wine, food and craft brew festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, May 25 - 27, 2018. Festival passes go on sale at 10AM PST on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at http://BottleRockNapaValley.com.

One of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse, the 2018 festival will showcase The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation, Phantogram, The Revivalists, Bleachers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Mike D (DJ Set), E-40, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Oh Wonder, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, SOJA, Shakey Graves, Lake Street Dive, Natalia Lafourcade, LANY, Manchester Orchestra, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Bomba Estéreo, The Record Company, Alice Merton, The Struts, New Politics, Allen Stone, COIN, Tank and The Bangas, Watsky, The White Panda, Jacob Banks, J. Roddy Walston And The Business, The Motet, NoMBe, Mondo Cozmo, MISSIO, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allan Rayman, Pokey LaFarge, Welshly Arms, Jukebox the Ghost, Durand Jones & The Indications, Dhani Harrison, The Districts, MAGIC GIANT, Amy Shark, Ghost of Paul Revere, Alex Lahey, flor, Liz Huett, Moonalice, Caitlyn Smith, The Aces, Low Cut Connie, Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, The Night Game, Mt. Joy, ayokay, The Wrecks, Hundred Handed, Dan Luke and The Raid, Billy Raffoul, Dean Lewis, Matt Maeson, Jon and Roy, Pony Bradshaw, The Brevet, Hamish Anderson, Ethan Tucker, RIVVRS, The Alive, David Luning, The Knitts, Dani Bell & The Tarantist, Tommy Odetto, Sanho The Indian, Anchor + Bell, The Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

"We are thrilled about this year's lineup featuring world-renowned artists who combined have won 39 Grammy, Billboard Music and American Music Awards and received 150 nominations," said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents. "In addition to the incredible music, we aim to make the guest experience the best in the business, giving all of our attendees access to the extraordinary food, wine, craft brew, spirits and hospitality they have come to expect from BottleRock Napa Valley.

In 2017, BottleRock Napa Valley welcomed more than 120,000 music, food and wine fans during its fifth annual installment in historic downtown Napa. The sold-out 2017 festival featured Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and more. BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2018 culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

3-Day General Admission Pass | $349

Anything but general, the general admission pass provides all that BottleRock is known for: 80+ bands on five music stages plus celebrity and chef mashups on the culinary stage with great sight lines throughout the venue. Tickets also include access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley's finest chefs and restaurateurs, craft beer, specialty cocktails and dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor and mingle with your favorite vintners making every festival-goer feel like a VIP. 3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges. Three days of world-class music combined with wine country living at its finest!

3-day VIP Pass | $749

For those BottleRockers who want more from their festival experience, the 3-day VIP Pass really cranks up the perks. VIP guests will have access to the VIP Village, an oasis featuring premium bars, expanded culinary offerings, a VIP viewing deck, comfy seats, shade, live acoustic performances on the VIP Acoustic stage, DJ sets, upgraded VIP-only restrooms and much more - all located adjacent to the main stage. VIP ticket holders will also receive up-close prime viewing areas and shade at each stage, an easy access corridor between the main stage and the second stage, separate fast lane festival entrances and exits, in-and-out privileges and the opportunity to purchase a parking pass exclusive to VIP ticket holders located within a short walk of the VIP entrance.

3-Day Skydeck Pass | $1500

Along with all of the VIP benefits, Skydeck pass holders have access to an exclusive elevated platform located within the VIP Village. The Alaska Airlines Skydeck is the ultimate place to experience BottleRock. With unparalleled views of the main stage and culinary stage, you'll have comfortable seating to see your favorite chefs and musicians without leaving the Skydeck. Skydeck guests have access to all-day complimentary beer, cocktails and wines. There are a limited quantity of Skydeck passes.

3-Day SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Suite Pass | $1500

Available exclusively to Starwood Preferred Guest(r) American Express Card Members, the SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Pass offers elevated and unobstructed views of the main stage and access to the VIP Village and all VIP viewing areas. Benefits include specially curated bites, signature dishes and wine tastings within the viewing suite. In addition, passholders also enjoy all-inclusive beer, specialty cocktails and wines at the SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Suite bar, Chef and Sommelier meet-and-greets, and a special SPG + American Express Card Member-only gift. Dedicated VIP entrance with in-and-out privileges to the festival and access to premium restrooms complete the package. Card Members must present their wristband and their Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card from American Express in order to gain access to the event; each additional ticket holder in your party must present their wristband. SPG + American Express VIP Viewing Suite passes are limited. Limited 4 tickets per Card Member, per day.

3-Day Platinum Pass | $3900

For a refined festival experience that only Napa Valley can provide, Platinum ticket holders receive a one-of-a-kind 'All Access' pass to BottleRock Napa Valley. Rub elbows with artists in special artist Meet & Greets (subject to availability). Be face-to-face with some of the world's top musicians with exclusive access to front-row and soundboard viewing, or better yet watch bands from exclusive on-stage viewing platforms!



Platinum guests receive exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge hosted by Estate Events by Meadowood, located next to the main stage. The Platinum Lounge includes complimentary daily signature dishes and gourmet bites prepared by James Beard House honoree, Chef Alejandro Ayala. Also included are complimentary craft beer, artisanal cocktails prepared by Master Mixologists and world class wines selected and served by top Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine. Platinum guests are also invited to meet the winemakers and taste the wines of ultra-luxury producers Amuse Bouche, Coup de Foudre and Krug. Platinum benefits include all of the perks that come with the VIP and Skydeck ticket packages. Last but certainly not least, Platinum guests will receive reservation assistance for lodging and transportation, on-site concierge services, premium restrooms, Platinum-only parking directly at the event site, air-conditioned spaces, lockers to store personal belongings and much more. Platinum passes are extremely limited and provide the ultimate luxury festival experience.

http://BottleRockNapaValley.com