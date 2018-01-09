BottleRock Napa Valley Sells Out of 3-Day Festival Passes

Single-Day Passes for BottleRock Napa Valley available beginning Wednesday, January 17

NAPA, CA - January 9, 2018: BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that all 3-day passes for the sixth annual music, wine, food and craft brew festival have sold out.

The 2018 BottleRock Daily Lineup will be announced on Tuesday, January 16 at 8AM PST. Single-day general admission and VIP passes will be available on Wednesday, January 17 at 10AM PST, and may be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day passes early.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse plus 80 additional acts, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 25 - 27, 2018.

To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

///

Read about the 2017 BottleRock Experience