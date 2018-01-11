Placer Community Foundation's 2018 Scholarship Applications

Local high school seniors, college students invited to apply

Placer Community Foundation invites local high school seniors and current college students to apply for scholarship awards for the 2018-2019 year.

The Community Foundation is utilizing an online system, Smarter Select, for most of the applications. Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship award and may include financial need, merit, geographic area or field of study. Students may read requirements and access application links here (http://placercf.org/grantmaking/apply-for-a-grant). Deadlines are in March for all programs. Please note late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you are having trouble accessing the online application or you would like more information about the scholarships, please contact Eileen Speaker at program@placercf.org or 530.885.4920. There are seven opportunities this year:

Placer High School students only:

Ken and Janice Forbes Geil Scholarship

Larry D. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship

Al Saladana Scholarship

Carmen Wilson Scholarship

Placer High School, Del Oro High School, Foresthill High School and Colfax High School:

John G. & Lillian M. Walsh Family Scholarship

Lincoln High School students only:

Ben Parra Scholarship

Former Newcastle Elementary School students:

Richard and Doris Sayles Family Scholarship

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment. To learn more about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit PLACERGIVES.ORG, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call (530) 885-4920.