Placer SPCA Searches for the Hero Next Door
Hero Awards to be presented at Funny Bones Comedy Show & Awards Night
Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2018 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 17th Annual Funny Bones Comedy Show & Awards Night on Friday, March 23rd.
Each year, the Placer SPCA recognizes both people and animals for their heartfelt and courageous efforts to make our community a more compassionate place. Nomination forms and event tickets are available at www.placerspca.org/funnybones. Nominations are due February 28th.
Last year's recipients included Bella, a llama that received a prosthetic leg four years ago after an injury and now works as a comfort animal for amputee groups; Michael Carlson, the hero behind Bella's custom prosthetic leg; Kitten Central, a local rescue organization that receives sick and neglected kittens and pairs them with foster homes to bring them back to health with round-the-clock love and care; Captain Rex Tucker, a local firefighter who entered a single family home engulfed in flames to rescue the family's dog who was terrified and hiding between a couch and kitchen table; KCRA Channel 3, which devoted station resources to assist the animal rescue community with clearing the shelters on July 23rd, 2016 for #ClearTheShelters day, during which the Placer SPCA adopted out 87 animals; and Demi, a Placer SPCA alumni adopted into search and rescue training.
Funny Bones includes a comedy show featuring comedian Jack Gallagher, dinner, silent and live auctions, a grand prize drawing, and the Hero Awards presentation. Those interested in attending Funny Bones are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets typically sell out prior to the event.
Individual tickets can be purchased for $75 if purchased by February 1st, or $100 if purchased on or after February 2nd. This year's event will be held at the Timber Creek Ballroom at Sun City, Roseville (7050 Del Webb Blvd., Roseville) on Friday, March 23rd from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Sponsorships opportunities are now available. All proceeds from the event benefit Placer SPCA, an independent local nonprofit organization. For more information, please contact our Development Department at (916) 782-7722, ext. 124 or visit www.placerspca.org/funnybones.
