Former Roseville Mayor Rocky Rockholm Dies
Rockholm remembered as dedicated public servant
Roseville, CA,- Former Roseville Mayor and Placer County District I Supervisor F.C. "Rocky" Rockholm passed away yesterday after a short illness at the age of 73.
Rockholm served as Roseville Mayor from 2002-2004 and again in 2006 before serving on the Placer County Board of Supervisors from 2007-2011.
"I first met Rocky when he was a Roseville police officer. He was very genuine and cared so much about our community," said Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan. "He was a great guy, a great citizen. He will be missed."
Rockholm also served on the City of Roseville Planning Commission in 1999-2000 and the Roseville City Council from 2000-2006.
Rockholm worked in the Roseville Police Department for 15 years before retiring in 1996. During his time with the RPD, he served as a police officer, police sergeant, narcotics detective, K9 officer, and the first supervisor of the Neighborhood Policing Unit.
He was involved in the creation and implementation of many new and innovative programs including the Street Crimes Action Team, the D.A.R.E. program, Tommy Apostolos Fund, Cops Care Kids Camp and the Police Activities League.
"Whether he was taking drunk drivers off the roadways, addressing drug issues or working to improve the quality of life for central Roseville neighborhoods, Rocky tackled every assignment with great dedication and passion," said Roseville Police Chief Jim Maccoun.
By his own account, his greatest honor was being named Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2009 by the Golden Empire Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Rockholm is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 7 children and their spouses, 36 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, his sister and brother-in-law.
Funeral services are still being planned.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Appoints New CEOAuburn, CA,- Following a nationwide search, Placer County has selected Todd Leopold as its new county executive officer.
Rocklin completes purchase of former Sunset Whitney Golf ClubRocklin, CA,- The City of Rocklin has completed the purchase of approximately 184 acres of land that was previously the site of the Rocklin Golf Club
Former Roseville Mayor Rocky Rockholm DiesRoseville, CA,- Former Roseville Mayor and Placer County District I Supervisor F.C. "Rocky" Rockholm passed away yesterday after a short illness at the age of 73.
3,200 False Burglar Alarms in Roseville in One YearThe Roseville Police Department responded to approximately 3,200 false burglar alarms in 2016. That's an average of 8.75 service calls every day of the year for a non-crime purpose
Placer SPCA Searches for the Hero Next DoorRoseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2018 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 17th Annual Funny Bones Comedy Show & Awards Night
Placer Community Foundation's 2018 Scholarship Applications Placer Community Foundation invites local high school seniors and current college students to apply for scholarship awards for the 2018-2019 year
BottleRock Napa Valley Sells Out of 3-Day Festival PassesNAPA, CA - January 9, 2018: BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that all 3-day passes for the sixth annual music, wine, food and craft brew festival have sold out.
Placer County's 2018 homeless point-in-time count January 25thAUBURN, Calif. -- The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, a collaborative group of agencies and nonprofit organizations from Placer and Nevada counties, has announced that Placer County's annual
Bruno Mars, The Killers And Muse to Headline BottleRock Napa ValleyNapa, CA,- Over 80 Musical Acts, including The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Thievery Corporation and dozens more to perform
Placer Wine Trail New Website Gears Up for Fun in 2018AUBURN, CA - The members of the Placer County Vintners Association, which hosts and promotes the Trail, had barrels of fun creating new site.
Roseville Gas Prices Nudging HigherRoseville, CA,- Gas prices in Roseville have reversed direction this past week with prices at the pump nudging slightly higher
Hyundai Santa Fe offers versatilityRoseville, CA, - One of Hyundai's more impressive vehicles is the Santa Fe, a sport utility vehicle that seats five to seven people, depending on the model chosen.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It