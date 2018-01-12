Former Roseville Mayor Rocky Rockholm Dies

Rockholm remembered as dedicated public servant

Roseville, CA,- Former Roseville Mayor and Placer County District I Supervisor F.C. "Rocky" Rockholm passed away yesterday after a short illness at the age of 73.

Rockholm served as Roseville Mayor from 2002-2004 and again in 2006 before serving on the Placer County Board of Supervisors from 2007-2011.

"I first met Rocky when he was a Roseville police officer. He was very genuine and cared so much about our community," said Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan. "He was a great guy, a great citizen. He will be missed."

Rockholm also served on the City of Roseville Planning Commission in 1999-2000 and the Roseville City Council from 2000-2006.

Rockholm worked in the Roseville Police Department for 15 years before retiring in 1996. During his time with the RPD, he served as a police officer, police sergeant, narcotics detective, K9 officer, and the first supervisor of the Neighborhood Policing Unit.

He was involved in the creation and implementation of many new and innovative programs including the Street Crimes Action Team, the D.A.R.E. program, Tommy Apostolos Fund, Cops Care Kids Camp and the Police Activities League.

"Whether he was taking drunk drivers off the roadways, addressing drug issues or working to improve the quality of life for central Roseville neighborhoods, Rocky tackled every assignment with great dedication and passion," said Roseville Police Chief Jim Maccoun.

By his own account, his greatest honor was being named Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2009 by the Golden Empire Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Rockholm is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 7 children and their spouses, 36 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, his sister and brother-in-law.

Funeral services are still being planned.