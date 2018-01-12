Rocklin completes purchase of former Sunset Whitney Golf Club
Rocklin, CA,- The City of Rocklin has completed the purchase of approximately 184 acres of land that was previously the site of the Rocklin Golf Club.
While the city has taken possession of the property, it is important for the safety of residents and surrounding neighbors that a careful planning process occurs before public access, whole or in part, is allowed. One of the first tasks will be for the city to identify and mitigate any safety threats on the land before public access occurs.
"Parks and open spaces are highly valued by the Rocklin community and the city's purchase of the former Rocklin Golf Club has a multitude of benefits," Rocklin Mayor Ken Broadway said. "This green space at the heart of the city will provide an oasis for outdoor activities, and public ownership will also allow for increased accountability in the use and maintenance of the property."
The land was acquired for $5.8 million. An initial payment of $2.8 million has been made and will be followed by six annual payments of $531,015.96, beginning in December of 2018.
Residents have expressed great interest in determining potential uses for the property and the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission will take the lead in soliciting and reviewing input from citizens that represent a cross section of Rocklin's demographics. The public will have the opportunity to provide thoughts through surveys, workshops, social media and other public forums.
The city envisions the land serving purposes including, but not limited to, the expansion of recreation, parks, and trail systems. The expansion of Rocklin's trail system has been the most requested improvement to parks in surveys conducted by the city and this land could allow great opportunities to do just that. A phased approach for use will likely be implemented, but not before it is appropriate and safe to do so. The timing and scope of any future use is also subject to available funding.
The city will now provide adequate weed abatement and fire control maintenance throughout the property, regardless of when the land may be opened to the public.
