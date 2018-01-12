Placer County Appoints New CEO
$241,259 Starting Salary for New Placer County CEO
Auburn, CA,- Following a nationwide search, Placer County has selected Todd Leopold as its new county executive officer.
The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved his appointment and employment contract at their meeting today in Auburn. He is expected to start Jan. 22.
"We're very pleased to make this unanimous selection of a new CEO," said District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Jim Holmes. "Todd's got great experience and a strong background in local and county government, and we look forward to him joining us at the end of the month."
Placer's previous county executive officer, David Boesch, announced his retirement in September 2017 and concluded his more than five years of county service Jan. 5. The board today also appointed County Counsel Gerald Carden to serve as interim CEO until Leopold starts work.
"I am truly honored and excited to be joining the Placer County team," Leopold said. "This is a dynamic, forward-thinking organization, located in a vibrant and thriving community. As such, I am very appreciative of the confidence the Board of Supervisors has shown in my appointment. I look forward to working in strong partnership with the board, elected offices, department directors and staff to continue moving the county forward in a positive direction."
Leopold has more than 20 years of public sector experience, with more than 17 years in county government organizations in Colorado. Most recently he served as the county manager for Adams County, Colorado.
Before becoming county manager he served as the deputy county manager, overseeing public works, planning and community and economic development. Previously he worked for Jefferson County, Colorado, for about 13 years in financial and administrative management positions.
Leopold holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Eastern New Mexico University and a master's in public administration degree from the University of Colorado. He has been recognized with the National Association of Counties Innovation Award, multiple Alliance for Innovation awards and the Denver Regional Council of Governments Impact Award.
In his spare time, Leopold enjoys spending time with his family in the outdoors and golfing. He has been married over 20 years and has two teenage daughters.
Leopold's starting salary will be $241,259 and he will receive management benefits provided to county department heads.
