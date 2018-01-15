Roseville Teacher Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment Following Article
Roseville, CA- An email went out this morning in Roseville addressing concerns over a Roseville teacher who is under investigation relating to allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional behavior.
Many parents of students we spoke with are shocked and angered at the Roseville Joint Union High School District to learn the teacher was still employed by the district following reports that the teachers has "a history of inappropriate behavior."
The contents of the communication are provided below in unedited form.
ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
January 15, 2018
Dear RJUHSD Parents and Guardians,
Recently, a news article appeared in The Sacramento Bee about a student complaint of sexual harassment filed against RJUHSD teacher Doug Mason. This news coverage has been the subject of considerable discussion on social media over the past few days. As a result of this heightened publicity, additional students and families are coming forward with similar allegations of inappropriate or unacceptable behavior by Mr. Mason.
This communication is to inform the Roseville community that school district leaders strongly believe conduct leading to allegations of unprofessional behavior and sexual harassment are unacceptable, and are pursuing a thorough investigation of each of these new complaints.
Mr. Mason has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation of new allegations moves forward. While on leave, Mr. Mason is not allowed on any RJUHSD campus or to interact with students or staff. The district will provide competent coverage of his classes.
The district is bound by law to respect the due process and privacy rights of its students and employees. While we cannot discuss the specific details of confidential student and employee matters, we can confirm that the district conducted a prompt and thorough investigation into the complaint that was the subject of the Sacramento Bee article. Disciplinary action was taken against Mr. Mason to the extent allowed under state and federal sexual harassment laws, board policies, administrative regulations, standards of the teaching profession, and the district's collective bargaining agreement.
A subsequent investigation took place after the California Department of Education informed the district that the student had additional information related to the first investigation. The district reviewed the new information, which confirmed the necessity of the actions already taken.
The safety and security of our students remains a top priority of our district. We strive to create an environment where students feel supported and protected in reporting incidents or situations that make them feel uncomfortable at school. Unprofessional conduct that does not respect appropriate boundaries between students and employees will not be tolerated in our schools. We encourage anyone who feels they have been subjected to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior to report that to a teacher, principal, or administrator so that it may be dealt with in a timely and effective manner.
Sincerely,
Brad Basham
Executive Director, Personnel Services
