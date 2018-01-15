WJU Warriors Clinch First Conference Win over Hope
ROCKLIN, Calif. - The Lady Warriors took Horton Court for the second time this week, last taking on No. 1 in the nation, the Vanguard Lions and nearly taking a win from the undefeated squad. The Warriors faced conference foe, Hope International where they had a come-back quarter after halftime to outscore the Royals 29-10 leading to their first conference win of the season, 68-58 advancing to 10-9 overall and 1-3 in GSAC matchups.
"This team really deserved to get into the win column today," head coach in his second season, Kurt Westendorp said. "We've played very well to open GSAC play against the Pre-season top 3 teams in the conference our first three games. Some teams get discouraged with falling short, this team has a lot of toughness and it showed today."
Neck-and-neck through the first quarter, the Warriors held a 16-12 advantage in the opening 10 minutes of play. It wouldn't be until the Warriors were up 9-0 that the Royals would hit the board, capped by the day's leading score Olivia Luu hitting a three from downtown.
The Royals came alive in the second quarter outscoring Jessup 15-8 for the 27-24 advantage into the break.
"I'm really proud of how our team responded coming out of halftime," Westendorp commented. "We showed a lot of character being able to bounce back from a flat first half."
But it was a dynamite third quarter on home court for the Warriors where they held the Royals scoreless the first 3 minutes of the half going on a 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead (37-27). In that run, senior Ashlyn Jones scored her first three baskets of the game.
Outscoring the Royals 29-10, the Warriors had a comfortable lead headed into the final quarter, 53-37.Hope would continue to battle the Warriors cutting the lead to under double figures with three minutes remaining, but Jessup defended Horton Court strong going 6-for-8 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
Leading the team overall was O. Luu with 14 points and 7 rebounds, with teammates Lily Hagerty and Jones contributing 13 points each.
The Warriors clinched their first GSAC win of the season headed into a single-game week ahead taking on Menlo College on Saturday in Atherton, Calif. At 5:30 pm.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesToyota C-HR, a stylish new subcompact SUV unveiledRoseville, CA- The all-new 2018 Toyota C-HR, a subcompact crossover sport utility vehicle that is similar to a hatchback.
Roseville Gas Prices Up: Where You Can Save MoneyRoseville, CA,- Residents in Roseville and throughout Placer County have watched as gas prices have pushed upward to being the new year.
WJU Warriors Clinch First Conference Win over HopeROCKLIN, Calif. - The Lady Warriors took Horton Court for the second time this week, last taking on No. 1 in the nation,
Roseville Teacher Under Investigation for Sexual Harassment Following ArticleRoseville, CA- An email went out this morning in Roseville addressing concerns over a Roseville teacher who is under investigation relating to allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional behavior
Placer County Appoints New CEOAuburn, CA,- Following a nationwide search, Placer County has selected Todd Leopold as its new county executive officer.
Rocklin completes purchase of former Sunset Whitney Golf ClubRocklin, CA,- The City of Rocklin has completed the purchase of approximately 184 acres of land that was previously the site of the Rocklin Golf Club
Former Roseville Mayor Rocky Rockholm DiesRoseville, CA,- Former Roseville Mayor and Placer County District I Supervisor F.C. "Rocky" Rockholm passed away yesterday after a short illness at the age of 73.
3,200 False Burglar Alarms in Roseville in One YearThe Roseville Police Department responded to approximately 3,200 false burglar alarms in 2016. That's an average of 8.75 service calls every day of the year for a non-crime purpose
Placer SPCA Searches for the Hero Next DoorRoseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is seeking nominations for the 2018 Hero Awards, to be presented at the 17th Annual Funny Bones Comedy Show & Awards Night
Placer Community Foundation's 2018 Scholarship Applications Placer Community Foundation invites local high school seniors and current college students to apply for scholarship awards for the 2018-2019 year
BottleRock Napa Valley Sells Out of 3-Day Festival PassesNAPA, CA - January 9, 2018: BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that all 3-day passes for the sixth annual music, wine, food and craft brew festival have sold out.
Placer County's 2018 homeless point-in-time count January 25thAUBURN, Calif. -- The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, a collaborative group of agencies and nonprofit organizations from Placer and Nevada counties, has announced that Placer County's annual
NEWS: In Case You Missed It