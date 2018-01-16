BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 Lineup and Single Day Passes

Muse, The Killers Bruno Mars to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

NAPA, CA - Single day general admission and VIP passes for the sixth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music, wine, food and craft brew festival, presented by JaM Cellars on May 25 - 27, 2018, will be available starting Wednesday, January 17 at 10AM PST and may be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com. All 3-Day passes to the festival are sold out and a limited quantity of single day passes will be available starting at $139 per person. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their passes early.

Muse will kick-off the festival on Friday, May 25, followed by The Killers on Saturday, May 26. Bruno Mars will close out the three-day event on Sunday, May 27.

The BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 25, 2018 at BottleRock

Muse, The Chainsmokers, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Phantogram, Mike D (DJ set), St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Shakey Graves, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Bomba Estéreo, LANY, The Struts, COIN, Tank and The Bangas, NoMBe, Welshly Arms, Alex Lahey, flor, Moonalice, Caitlyn Smith, Jukebox the Ghost, Billy Raffoul, Hundred Handed, Pony Bradshaw, RIVVRS, David Luning, The Knitts and Sanho The Indian.

Saturday, May 26, 2018 at BottleRock

The Killers, Snoop Dogg, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Bleachers, E-40, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Oh Wonder, Natalia Lafourcade, The Record Company, Jacob Banks, MISSIO, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Pokey LaFarge, Dhani Harrison, The Districts, Ghost of Paul Revere, The Aces, Low Cut Connie, The Night Game, ayokay, Dan Luke and The Raid, Matt Maeson, Hamish Anderson, The Alive, Anchor + Bell, Tommy Odetto, Dani Bell & The Tarantist and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at BottleRock

Bruno Mars, Halsey, Thievery Corporation, The Revivalists, SOJA, Lake Street Dive, Manchester Orchestra, Alice Merton, New Politics, Allen Stone, Watsky, The White Panda, The Motet, J. Roddy Walston And The Business, Mondo Cozmo, Allan Rayman, Durand Jones & The Indications, MAGIC GIANT, Amy Shark, Liz Huett, Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Mt. Joy, The Wrecks, Dean Lewis, Jon and Roy, The Brevet, Ethan Tucker and The Silverado Pickups.

"All three days feature a wide variety of genres and styles, culminating with three of the biggest acts in the country," said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents. "BottleRock offers great music combined with Napa Valley's picturesque landscape, weather and unsurpassed wine and cuisine, making any day you choose a day to remember."

SINGLE-DAY GENERAL ADMISSION PASS | Starting at $139

Anything but general, the general admission pass provides all that BottleRock is known for: 80+ bands on five music stages plus celebrity and chef mashups on the culinary stage with great sight lines throughout the venue. Tickets also include access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley's finest chefs and restaurateurs, craft beer, specialty cocktails and dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor and mingle with your favorite vintners making every festival-goer feel like a VIP. 3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges. Three days of world-class music combined with wine country living at its finest!

SINGLE-DAY VIP PASS | $325

For those BottleRockers who want more from their festival experience, the 3-day VIP Pass really cranks up the perks. VIP guests will have access to the VIP Village, an oasis featuring premium bars, expanded culinary offerings, a VIP viewing deck, comfy seats, shade, live acoustic performances on the VIP Acoustic stage, DJ sets, upgraded VIP-only restrooms and much more - all located adjacent to the main stage. VIP ticket holders will also receive up-close prime viewing areas and shade at each stage, an easy access corridor between the main stage and the second stage, separate fast lane festival entrances and exits, in-and-out privileges and the opportunity to purchase a parking pass exclusive to VIP ticket holders located within a short walk of the VIP entrance.

In 2017, BottleRock Napa Valley welcomed more than 120,000 music, food and wine fans during its fifth annual installment in historic downtown Napa. The sold-out 2017 festival featured Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and more. BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2018 culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

Show times will be released prior to the event and all stated lineups are subject to change.

To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).