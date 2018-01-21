Loomis Soroptimist Hosts Designer Purse Fundraiser on January 24

5th Annual "It's in the Bag" benefit

(LOOMIS, CA) - The Fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event benefiting Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017. Described as the "Ultimate Girls Night Out," this benefit will be held from 6 to 8:30 PM (doors open at 5 PM) at the Blue Goose Event Center, located at 3550 Taylor Rd. in Loomis. Tickets are $40 and available by calling Hebard Insurance & Tax at 916-652-0404 or dropping by the Loomis Chamber of Commerce office at 6090 Horseshoe Bar Rd, Loomis.



Tickets include dinner, bottled water, table games and door prizes. Alcohol and purse raffle tickets will be sold separately. Donated designer purses will be on display and attendees can deposit tickets next to the purses that they'd most like a chance to win.



SI Loomis Basin supports education projects that benefit women and girls. The club provides grants to teachers, a high school scholarship and the Live Your Dream Award to help women who are going back to school to support their families. The club also supports the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center.



Tin addition, the Loomis Sorptimist club has partnered with Koinonia Foster Homes/Group Homes. Club members presented the Soroptimist International Dream It Be It program to the girls to help them overcome obstacles and plan for their future success. Additionally, the club arranged for other programs to be delivered to both boys and girls to build their confidence and inspire them to be their very version of themselves.



To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com