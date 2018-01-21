Jim Holmes selected Placer County Board of Supervisors chair

Auburn, CA,- District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes was chosen to serve as chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2018 by his fellow board members during their first meeting of the year today. District 1 Supervisor Jack Duran was named as vice chair for the year.

Holmes, currently serving his fourth term, represents a portion of North Auburn as well as the communities of Ophir, Newcastle, Penryn, Loomis and a majority of Rocklin.

"We have a challenging year ahead of us as we continue to address housing and homelessness, but also tremendous opportunities to continue growing prosperity for our communities," Holmes said. "It's a great honor to serve as chair of our board and I look forward to working with my fellow board members, county staff, our residents and partners on building the future we want for Placer County."

The chair presides over board meetings held in Auburn and quarterly in North Lake Tahoe. The chair also approves final board meeting agendas and represents the county at community events. At the beginning of each calendar year, the board elects a different supervisor to serve as chair.

Holmes has been a member of the Placer County Board of Supervisors since 2005. He is an Auburn native, and attended Placer High School and Sierra College.