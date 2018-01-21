WJU Second Half Comeback Defeats Oaks

Jessup rallies back to earn first conference win of the season

ATHERTON, Calif. - Jessup men's basketball took their shortest road trip of conference play to Norcal opponent Menlo College, still looking to clinch their first GSAC victory. Down by 15 points at the break, the Warriors (15-6, 1-4) sparked a 24-8 run to lead midway through the second half in route to the 85-82 victory over the Oaks (13-7, 0-5).

"We needed this victory in the worst way," head coach Lance Von Vogt commented after the game. "I believe this was only the second time we've been down at half all year and I was eager to see how we responded to that large deficit. We needed that challenge and the guys stayed together and figured it out."

Coming out the gates blazing in the first half, the Oaks were obviously comfortable on home court shooting 60-percent from the field, while going 7-for-12 from three-point range for the 15-point advantage at halftime.

With the tables turned, the Warriors would have to battle back after the break rather than maintain the lead they have been used to all season long. And that is exactly what they did.

Silencing the Oaks for the first three minutes of the second half and going on an 11-0 run, Jessup was sparked by back-to-back three's delivered by Tate DeLaVeaga and Luis Medearis in the first minute of play.

Success from the arc would continue as the Warriors would go 8-16 in the second half with a trio of them owned by Jayvon Stone who would hit a pair in the first 2 minute he entered the half to cut the Oaks lead to two.

Brandon Lindsey would hit the deal-breaker three with 11 minutes to play to take the lead, and just one possession later hit another one as the Warriors held the 65-63 advantage.

"I thought Stone gave us a huge lift in the second half off the bench with his defensive intensity and the points were an absolute bonus," said Von Vogt. "Additionally Austin Dill played some incredible minutes off the bench for us."

The Warriors would hang on to the finish as the Oaks got within one with less than 20 seconds to play, but an easy layup by Wilson LaShells would seal the deal as Jessup earned their first conference win of the season.

The Warriors were led by Medearis with 21 points, followed by teammate Phillips with 18 points and 17 boards, top five in program history for most rebounds in a single game, and Lindsey contributing 18 points with seven assists.

"Keith was terrific again playing a complete game and completely dominating the paint and the boards," Von Vogt commented.

The Warriors will rest up and hit the road next week for a three-game stint starting at NCAA Div. I, Grand Canyon University on Tuesday for an exhibition, followed by their return to conference matchups with Arizona Christian on Thursday and San Diego Christian on Saturday.