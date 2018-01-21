Flu Season Tips and When to Seek Medical Attention
Flu Season Is Here
Auburn- This flu season, there are more ways than ever to access health care-including walk-in care, your primary care physician and the hospital emergency department-but when you don't feel well, what level of care is best? Thinking about your needs before you head out the door can save you time, money and frustration, according to William R. Griffitts, D.O. at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.
"It's always preferable to consult with your doctor first since a long-term and trusted relationship with your primary care provider leads to the best health outcomes," says Dr. Griffitts. But when your physician is unavailable on short notice or after hours, urgent care can be a convenient choice to take care of everyday health needs. "Urgent care providers can help people suffering from uncomplicated colds, flu, or strep throat-including mild fever, cold and cough. Urgent care is also a good place to get care for seasonal allergies, ear or sinus infections, sprains and strains and vaccinations like flu shots," he says.
But if you're feeling really sick and are unsure of where to seek care, it may be helpful to think about whether your symptoms need urgent attention or whether you're experiencing a health emergency and need immediate care. It comes down to whether you're experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
- Visit an urgent care clinic when you need care right away for a non-life-threatening illness with symptoms such as moderate fever, vomiting, cough, chest congestion, mild asthma, minor bleeding or cuts.
- It's time to head to the emergency department if you are experiencing a life-threatening illness or emergency and need immediate care. Life-threatening symptoms can include a high fever, severe chest congestion, chest pain, symptoms such as unexplained numbness, weakness, or problems with speech, difficulty breathing, severe injuries or a broken bone.
This year we're seeing an especially severe variant of the flu across the country," according to Jeffrey Silvers, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Sutter Health. "So, if you feel your symptoms warrant it-and especially if you or your loved one are older or have an underlying health condition, such as heart or lung disease, that can turn getting the flu into a life-threatening situation-please seek medical attention as soon as possible."
Ways to avoid catching the flu include getting a flu shot-Dr. Silvers notes there's still time because flu may remain a threat until late March or early April- frequent hand-washing and avoiding contact with people who are sick.
Visit the Sutter Health Flu Resource web page for more information about the flu, including symptoms, treatment and when to seek medical attention.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThunder Valley Casino Hiring for Janitorial and HousekeepingLincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday,
School Strategies for Children with ADHD and ASD(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASD
916 Dialing Changes are Coming SoonOn February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code region
Tree Harvest Festival billed as Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest FestivalWoodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and Education
Mitsubishi Outlander remains affordable SUVRoseville, CA,- Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander a look because it can be driven off the dealer lot for a very reasonable price.
Free Tax Assistance for Eligible ResidentsRocklin, CA- For the third year Placer County Health and Human Services will provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way
New Year Marks New Era for Middle Fork ProjectAubrun, Calif.- As the clock struck midnight on January 1, Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Middle Fork Project (MFP) marked a momentous occasion 55 years in the making
Flu Season Tips and When to Seek Medical AttentionAuburn-This flu season, there are more ways than ever to access health care-including walk-in care, your primary care physician and the hospital emergency department
WJU Second Half Comeback Defeats OaksATHERTON, Calif. - Jessup men's basketball took their shortest road trip of conference play to Norcal opponent Menlo College, still looking to clinch their first GSAC victory
Jim Holmes selected Placer County Board of Supervisors chairAuburn, CA,- District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes was chosen to serve as chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2018 by his fellow board members
Loomis Soroptimist Hosts Designer Purse Fundraiser on January 24(LOOMIS, CA) - The Fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event benefiting Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017
BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 Lineup and Single Day Passes NAPA, CA- Single day general admission and VIP passes for the sixth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music, wine, food and craft brew festival, presented by JaM Cellars on May 25 - 27, 2018
NEWS: In Case You Missed It