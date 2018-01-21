Free Tax Assistance for Eligible Residents

Rocklin, Auburn and Tahoe Locations for VITA program

Rocklin, CA- For the third year Placer County Health and Human Services will provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

VITA helps wage earners with the highest need receive their earned income tax credit, a refundable federal and state income tax credit for low- to moderate-income working individuals and families.

Last year, VITA filings netted Placer County residents more than a half million dollars in returns.

"This is money that is helping families stay financially stable and going back into our local economy," said Human Services Director Linda Bridgman.

Free tax preparation assistance by trained volunteers will be available to qualifying individuals and families who earned $54,000 or less in 2017. Free online tax assistance is also available for individuals and families who earned less than $67,000 or less in 2017 at www.myfreetaxes.com .

The VITA program will run at these locations:



Placer County Human Services

1000 Sunset Boulevard

Rocklin, CA 95765

Open Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 29 - March 29



Placer County Human Services

1919 Grass Valley Highway Ste. 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Open Mondays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 29 - March 26



North Tahoe Family Resource Center (through AARP)

*No income requirements at this location, though other restrictions may apply.

265 Bear Street

Kings Beach, CA 96143

Open Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 2 - April 13



Additionally, four "Super Saturday" tax preparation events will take place at the Rocklin site, 1000 Sunset Boulevard, on Feb. 3 and 24 and March 10 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested can make an appointment by calling 800-500-4931. For the North Lake Tahoe area call 530-546-0952 or email info@northtahoefrc.org.