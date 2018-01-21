Tree Harvest Festival billed as Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival
Woodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and Education. Sculpture Installations, Food, Comedy, Shows, Live Art performances, Car shows, DJ's, Live Bands, Edible Cooking Demonstrations, Strolling Entertainment, Contests and Competitions, over 250 Cannabis and Art Exhibitors, plus and Educational Speaker Series.
"It's going to be like the County Fair, except it's 21 and over, the theme is cannabis, and there's a hella fat party on 4/20."
Tree Harvest Festival Details
Admission: $19 to $99 per day
Parking: $10
Venue: Yolo County Fairgrounds, Woodland
Event Address: 1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776
Web Site: http://www.treeharvestfestival.com
Public Phone 916-787-0101
Dates: April 20 - 22, 2018
Times: FRI 4:20p to 9p
SAT 11a to 6p,
SUN 11a to 5p
