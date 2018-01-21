916 Dialing Changes are Coming Soon

On February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code region. Under the overlay plan, current 916 Area Code customers can keep their numbers, but as of February 10, 2018, all calls made from the 916 Area Code will have to be dialed using 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number.

This means that all calls in the 916 Area Code that are currently dialed with 7 digits will need to be dialed using 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number.

Beginning August 12, 2017, customers in the 916 Area Code may begin using the new 1 + 10 digit dialing procedure (1 + area code + telephone number) when placing calls. If customers forget to use the new dialing procedure and just dial the seven-digit telephone number, calls will still be completed until February 10, 2018.

Beginning February 10, 2018, callers must use the new 1 + 10-digit dialing procedure for all calls. After this date, if customers do not use the new dialing procedure, their calls will not be completed and a recording will instruct them to hang up and dial again.

Beginning March 10, 2018, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the 279 area code.

Dialing 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number does not change what a call costs and does not mean that a call is a toll or long distance call. Calling areas and rates will not change - what is a local call now will remain a local call. Calls to 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811 will not be affected, and will continue to be dialed with 3 digits.

The overlay will primarily affect the greater Sacramento area, which includes parts of El Dorado, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, Placer, and Sacramento Counties.