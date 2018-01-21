916 Dialing Changes are Coming Soon
On February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code region. Under the overlay plan, current 916 Area Code customers can keep their numbers, but as of February 10, 2018, all calls made from the 916 Area Code will have to be dialed using 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number.
This means that all calls in the 916 Area Code that are currently dialed with 7 digits will need to be dialed using 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number.
- Beginning August 12, 2017, customers in the 916 Area Code may begin using the new 1 + 10 digit dialing procedure (1 + area code + telephone number) when placing calls. If customers forget to use the new dialing procedure and just dial the seven-digit telephone number, calls will still be completed until February 10, 2018.
- Beginning February 10, 2018, callers must use the new 1 + 10-digit dialing procedure for all calls. After this date, if customers do not use the new dialing procedure, their calls will not be completed and a recording will instruct them to hang up and dial again.
- Beginning March 10, 2018, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the 279 area code.
Dialing 1 + area code + 7-digit telephone number does not change what a call costs and does not mean that a call is a toll or long distance call. Calling areas and rates will not change - what is a local call now will remain a local call. Calls to 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811 will not be affected, and will continue to be dialed with 3 digits.
The overlay will primarily affect the greater Sacramento area, which includes parts of El Dorado, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, Placer, and Sacramento Counties.
Placer County News HeadlinesThunder Valley Casino Hiring for Janitorial and HousekeepingLincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday,
School Strategies for Children with ADHD and ASD(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASD
Tree Harvest Festival billed as Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest FestivalWoodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and Education
Mitsubishi Outlander remains affordable SUVRoseville, CA,- Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander a look because it can be driven off the dealer lot for a very reasonable price.
Free Tax Assistance for Eligible ResidentsRocklin, CA- For the third year Placer County Health and Human Services will provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United Way
New Year Marks New Era for Middle Fork ProjectAubrun, Calif.- As the clock struck midnight on January 1, Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Middle Fork Project (MFP) marked a momentous occasion 55 years in the making
Flu Season Tips and When to Seek Medical AttentionAuburn-This flu season, there are more ways than ever to access health care-including walk-in care, your primary care physician and the hospital emergency department
WJU Second Half Comeback Defeats OaksATHERTON, Calif. - Jessup men's basketball took their shortest road trip of conference play to Norcal opponent Menlo College, still looking to clinch their first GSAC victory
Jim Holmes selected Placer County Board of Supervisors chairAuburn, CA,- District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes was chosen to serve as chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2018 by his fellow board members
Loomis Soroptimist Hosts Designer Purse Fundraiser on January 24(LOOMIS, CA) - The Fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event benefiting Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017
BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 Lineup and Single Day Passes NAPA, CA- Single day general admission and VIP passes for the sixth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music, wine, food and craft brew festival, presented by JaM Cellars on May 25 - 27, 2018
