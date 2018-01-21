Free and open to the public

(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASD" as part of the MINDS Behind the Mind lecture series from 5:30-7 p.m. at the MIND Institute auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. A Q&A with panelists will follow the presentation.

Expert speakers are Faye Dixon, director of the ADHD clinic at the MIND Institute; Peter Mundy, director of educational research at the MIND Institute; and Tomoko "TJ" Vidales, director and educational consultant from iROC Consulting & Coaching. They will provide research updates and strategies to help parents guide their children through challenges in middle school, including having multiple teachers, more independence, new accommodations and relationships.

This presentation is part of a multi-lecture series from experts at the MIND Institute, which will feature UC Davis faculty and staff with expertise in autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. The events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Center for Excellence in Developmental Disorders is a federally designated university center that brings together individuals with developmental disabilities and their families to improve quality of life and social inclusion. Through advocacy, community partnerships, interdisciplinary training and the translation of research into practical applications, the CEDD provides a link between the university and the community.

Founded in 1998, The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.