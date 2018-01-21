Thunder Valley Casino Hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping

Lincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday, January 24th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. "We have immediate openings for qualified candidates, with opportunities to advance," said Debi Fetzner, Vice President of Human Resources. "Thunder Valley is one of the area's premier places to work, with great benefits and supportive team environment. We look forward to meeting anyone interested in learning more about a career in the hospitality industry." Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental, vision, and vacation. All Thunder Valley employees enjoy free parking, one free meal per shift, 401k matching funds, leadership development training, opportunity to advance, free health and wellness counseling, reward incentives, and discounts at Thunder Valley including 30% off at the Spa and Gift Shop, 10% off at restaurants and discounts for select concerts. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a drug and background check in order to work at Thunder Valley. To work as a beverage server or bartender, candidates must be at least 21 years of age. All candidates must be able to work weekends and holidays. Please apply online at www.thundervalleyresort.com/careers before attending the job fair.

Placer County News Headlines

Lincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday,(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASDOn February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code regionWoodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and EducationRoseville, CA,- Cost-conscious car shoppers should give the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander a look because it can be driven off the dealer lot for a very reasonable price.Rocklin, CA- For the third year Placer County Health and Human Services will provide free tax assistance to low-income individuals and families, in cooperation with the IRS and United WayAubrun, Calif.- As the clock struck midnight on January 1, Placer County Water Agency's (PCWA) Middle Fork Project (MFP) marked a momentous occasion 55 years in the makingAuburn-This flu season, there are more ways than ever to access health care-including walk-in care, your primary care physician and the hospital emergency departmentATHERTON, Calif. - Jessup men's basketball took their shortest road trip of conference play to Norcal opponent Menlo College, still looking to clinch their first GSAC victoryAuburn, CA,- District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes was chosen to serve as chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2018 by his fellow board members(LOOMIS, CA) - The Fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event benefiting Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017NAPA, CA- Single day general admission and VIP passes for the sixth annual BottleRock Napa Valley music, wine, food and craft brew festival, presented by JaM Cellars on May 25 - 27, 2018