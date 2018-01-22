BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup of Restaurants, Wineries, and Artisanal Craft Breweries & Distilleries
Inspired food, wine, craft brew and spirits
NAPA, CA, - Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has once again tapped into the region's renowned culinary talent, creating an inspired food, wine, craft brew and spirits festival to complement the BottleRock musical lineup during the three-day event, May 25-27, 2018, in historic downtown Napa.
"Each year we continue to raise the bar with our culinary offerings," stated Jason Scoggins, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents. "The Napa Valley has a wealth of talented chefs, vintners, and craft brewers that we are fortunate to call friends and neighbors. BottleRock truly features the country's top culinary happenings within a music festival."
BottleRock guests will enjoy a variety of dining options throughout the festival grounds featuring many of the most celebrated chefs and restaurateurs from the Napa Valley. Attendees can choose from a variety of cuisines, including Japanese, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, American, Mediterranean and Vietnamese cuisines, with many vegetarian and vegan options. The 2018 festival lineup is a foodie's wish list and includes Morimoto Napa, Bouchon Bakery, Estate Events by Meadowood, La Toque, Mustards Grill, Oenotri, Hurley's Restaurant, Torc, La Taberna, Cole's Chop House, The Q Restaurant and Bar, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ, Angéle, Boon Fly Cafe/FARM, Goose & Gander, Bistro Don Giovanni, Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Redd Wood, Miminashi, Napa Palisades Saloon, Stone Brewing Co., Southside Café, Jax White Mule Diner, Taqueria Rosita, Il Posto Trattoria, Eight Noodle Shop, Kara's Cupcakes, Bui Bistro, Foodshed, The Farmer's Wife, Ristorante Allegria, Ben & Jerry's and Sweetie Pies. Food Trucks from around the Bay Area and beyond also add to the festival attendee's menu.
"BottleRock continues to over-deliver when it comes to the quality of the musical lineup, the wineries involved, and the culinary lineup. It is for these reasons that we are honored to be the presenting sponsor", said John Truchard CEO of JaM Cellars. "BottleRock is the perfect place to enjoy your known favorites and to explore the new. This year is no exception as we'll debut our new Rosé, California Candy, alongside the crowd favorites of Butter Chardonnay, JaM Cabernet, and Toast Sparkling."
Joining JaM Cellars, many of the region's most heralded wineries will offer their finest vintages, including Miner Family Winery, Silver Oak Cellars, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery, Del Dotto Vineyards, Chappellet Winery, Schramsberg Vineyards, Amuse Bouche, Coup de Foudre, Beaulieu Vineyard, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Domaine Chandon, Stags' Leap Winery, Etude Wines, Sterling Vineyards, The Prisoner, Starmont Winery & Vineyards, Hess Collection, Napa Cellars and Smith Devereaux Wines. Platinum guests also enjoy rare and cult wines presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.
Craft brews feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium brewers such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, Coors Light, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Saint Archer Brewing Company, Crispin Cider Co., Blue Moon Brewing Company, Ballast Point Brewing Company, 21st Amendment Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., Green Flash Brewing Company, Heretic Brewing Company, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Drake's Brewing Company, Fort Point Brewing Company, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Berryessa Brewing Company, Mare Island Brewing Co., 101 North Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Knee Deep Brewing Co., Fieldwork Brewing Co., Napa Smith Brewery, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Angel City Brewery, Calicraft Brewing Co., Pyramid Brewing Company, Seismic Brewing Company, Barrels & Sons Brewery and Barrel Brothers Brewing Company.
The BottleRock Bourbon Bar features some of America's top brown spirits including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's, Jim Beam, Baker's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Booker's Bourbon.
Wine cabanas and beverage bars will be conveniently located throughout the festival grounds. All bars will be stocked with delicious pours from premium Napa Valley vintners, dozens of craft beers and artisanal cocktails made with top-shelf spirits including Milagro Tequila, Hendrick's Gin and Reyka Vodka, among others.
In addition to the many food and beverage offerings, BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, presenting headliners Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse and more than 80 additional bands on five music stages, plus the Williams-Sonoma culinary stage featuring top chef and celebrity mashups. The Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage lineup will be announced at a later date.
To keep up to date on additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.
