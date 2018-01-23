Donut Dash Benefit Registration Underway
10th Annual Donut Dash in Sacramento
(Sacramento, Calif.) - The tenth annual Donut Dash will take place Saturday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. at William Land Park in Sacramento. Proceeds will benefit the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department.
Donut Dash participants will run four miles, stopping at the two-mile mark to eat four doughnuts (or six doughnut holes) at Marie's Donuts, before racing to the finish line. The Donut Dash is open to competitive runners, casual joggers and families.
Last year's Donut Dash raised $43,000 for the department. Funds raised were used to purchase Spellbound, a therapeutic tool to distract and engage children during hospital treatments, new virtual reality goggles and more.
The Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children's Hospital helps to minimize the anxiety of hospitalization, increase understanding and strengthen coping skills while helping children to continue their typical growth and development.
To register, visit http://donutdash.org/ and choose to support the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children's Hospital.
