SACOG New Board Leadership for 2018

SACOG Board Meetings Open to the Public

Sacramento - The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) Board of Directors have elected City of Sacramento Councilmember Jay Schenirer as the 2018 Board Chair and City of Rancho Cordova Councilmember David Sander as Board Vice Chair.

"I am grateful to lead the Sacramento Area Council of Governments. The Sacramento region is a great place to live and work. In the years I have spent as a SACOG board member, it is clear that this is the place for regional collaboration and leadership. In 2018, we will continue to advance the 2020 Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy and much more. I look forward to a productive year exploring issues like the future of transit, and completing projects like Civic Lab, that will bring innovative solutions to transportation problems" said Chair Schenirer.

Jay Schenirer was first elected to the Sacramento City Council in 2010, and re-elected in 2014. He currently works as an independent consultant and policy advisor on education reform and youth policy. His primary clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the James Irvine Foundation, the California Endowment, WestEd, and Cambridge Education.

Previously, Chair Schenirer was Assistant Secretary for Education for Development and Planning in the Governor's Office, Deputy Director of the Foundation Consortium for California's Children and Youth, General Manager of the Sacramento Food Bank, and served as a policy analyst in the Legislature in three different positions. From 1996-2004, he was a member of the Board of Trustees of Sacramento City Unified School District, serving as Board President for four years and vice-president for two years. Photo: Jay Schenirer

"I am happy to continue serving my community and the region in this new role as SACOG Board Vice Chair. This is an exciting time for our region as we begin to explore new transportation initiatives that will benefit and support the diverse lifestyles of our residents in suburban, urban, and rural areas. I am eager to help lead our board to think about the revitalization of our communities in a way that will help people access transit, bike share, and other mobility options in all parts of the region. It is SACOG's regional collaboration that is going to ensure that we are able to harness all the opportunity the region has to offer and continue to make this the best place to live, raise a family, or grow a business" said Vice Chair Sander.

David Sander was elected to the first Rancho Cordova City Council when the city incorporated in 2003 and re-elected in November 2004, 2008, and 2012. He served as Mayor in 2007, 2012, and 2016 and as Vice Mayor in 2006 and 2011. Vice Chair Sander has been active in many community, state, and national endeavors. He is a founder and past chair of the Rancho Cordova 4th of July Committee, an active member and Past President of the Board of the Cordova Community Council, a past Board Member of the Rancho Cordova Chamber of Commerce, and a past chair and board member of Regional Transit and Paratransit. His community involvement also includes participating as past chair for the Friends of the Sacramento Library Board, the Cordova Community Planning Advisory Council (CORPAC), the Sacramento County Airports Master Plan Commission, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's Citizen's Advisory Panel.

The SACOG Board of Directors meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at 1415 L Street, Suite 300 in Sacramento, unless otherwise noticed. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas and minutes may be obtained by visiting http://sacog.org or calling (916) 321-9000.