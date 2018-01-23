Kindergarten Registration in Eureka Union School District

TK and Kindergarten Registration in Roseville, Granite Bay

Roseville, CA,- Registration for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten will begin February 6th in the Eureka Union School District.

Would my child be eligible for Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten?

If your child turns 5 years old between September 2, 2018 and December 2, 2018 he or she is eligible for Transitional Kindergarten. NEW THIS YEAR: If your child turns 5 between December 3 and December 31, he or she is eligible for Transitional Kindergarten if space allows.

If your child will turn 5 years old on or before September 1, he or she is eligible for Kindergarten.

You will be registering your child(ren) online. Once your online registration is complete, you will bring in the final paperwork items (Proof of residency, immunization records and original birth certificate) to the requested school site in order to complete your registration.

School sites for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten include:

Greenhills School 8200 Greenhills Way, Granite Bay 916-791-4230

Maidu School 1950 Johnson Ranch Road, Roseville 916-789-7910

Oakhills School 9233 Twin Schools Road, Granite Bay 916-791-5391

Online Registration will be open starting Monday, February 6th. Just visit our website (www.eurekausd.org)