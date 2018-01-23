Homeless Resource Helpline Launched in Placer

Placer launches helpline for homeless housing resources

AUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County residents who are experiencing homelessness now have a new, centralized gateway to housing resources.

Today marked the launch of the Homeless Resource Helpline. People who are homeless may call 1-833-3PLACER (1-833-375-2237) and answer a few questions to determine their eligibility for various housing programs. Their needs will be shared with participating homeless service providers offering emergency housing, rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing in Placer County. This telephone hotline is operated by the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, a collaborative group of agencies and nonprofit organizations from Placer and Nevada counties. That group leads the Continuum of Care, coordinating housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals.

This streamlined service will help various agencies throughout Placer County better coordinate services and prioritize needs. Homeless individuals will have their needs assessed in a consistent manner, and their data will be placed into the Continuum of Care's Homeless Management Information System.

The helpline is also available in Spanish. Walk-in services will still be available at local emergency shelters for those who do not have a phone.

"This centralized tool makes it simple and easy for clients," said Leslie Brewer, board president of the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. "A single number, and a standard assessment tool, streamline the process for providers and clients alike. We can better match clients with housing programs suited for their individual needs."

Coordinated entry systems like Placer's new helpline are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county will use the annual point-in-time count, scheduled for Jan. 25, as an opportunity to share information regarding the Homeless Resource Helpline with homeless individuals not already connected with services.