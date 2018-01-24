Best Deal on Roseville Gas Prices this Week
Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat at Costco and Sam's Club, while prices have been bumped up at stations around Roseville. Looking for the best deal on gas? Check out the low price leaderboard below which is updated continuously.
Sacramento, CA, January 22- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.01/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has not moved in the last week to $2.53/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 33.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 22 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.67/g in 2017, $2.44/g in 2016, $2.37/g in 2015, $3.41/g in 2014 and $3.49/g in 2013.
Areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $3.00/g, flat from last week's $3.00/g.
Modesto- $2.94/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.
Oakland- $3.18/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.
"After several weeks of rising gasoline prices, it appears that perhaps the tide has turned and the bigger increases have started to fade," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices remain near multi-year highs but do show some signs of buckling at least slightly, but for motorists, we have not and may not see sizable relief just yet. Great Lakes refinery issues continue to flare up with no warning, and gas prices there may continue to be more volatile in coming weeks. Meanwhile, total U.S. oil inventories stand 127 million barrels lower than a year ago, which has led gas prices to these seasonally high levels. What continues to impress is the large spread in prices between stations nearby, even as gas prices remain somewhat low, unsuspecting motorists have seen price differences of 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon between neighboring stations in some large cities."
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU's Keith Phillips earns GSAC Player of the WeekROCKLIN, Calif. - After a record-setting outing against the Menlo Oaks this past week, junior Keith Phillips has been awarded GSAC (Golden State Athletic Conference) Player of the Week
Best Deal on Roseville Gas Prices this WeekRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat at Costco and Sam's Club, while prices have been bumped up at stations around Roseville.
Homeless Resource Helpline Launched in PlacerAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County residents who are experiencing homelessness now have a new, centralized gateway to housing resources.
Kindergarten Registration in Eureka Union School DistrictRoseville, CA,- Registration for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten will begin February 6th in the Eureka Union School District.
2018 William Jessup Baseball Season PreviewRocklin, Calif. - The Warriors are set to take the field for the first time in their 2018 stint ahead with great expectations under new head coach Jake McKinley and a solid recruiting class
SACOG New Board Leadership for 2018Sacramento - City of Sacramento Councilmember Jay Schenirer and City of Rancho Cordova Councilmember David Sander elected.
Donut Dash Benefit Registration Underway(Sacramento, Calif.) - The tenth annual Donut Dash will take place Saturday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. at William Land Park in Sacramento. Proceeds will benefit the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department
BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup of Restaurants, Wineries, and Artisanal Craft Breweries & DistilleriesNAPA, CA, - Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has once again tapped into the region's renowned culinary talent
Thunder Valley Casino Hiring for Janitorial and HousekeepingLincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday,
School Strategies for Children with ADHD and ASD(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASD
916 Dialing Changes are Coming SoonOn February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code region
Tree Harvest Festival billed as Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest FestivalWoodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and Education
NEWS: In Case You Missed It