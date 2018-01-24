WJU's Keith Phillips earns GSAC Player of the Week

Phillips' Record-Setting Rebounds - GSAC Player of the Week

ROCKLIN, Calif. - After a record-setting outing against the Menlo Oaks this past week, junior Keith Phillips has been awarded GSAC (Golden State Athletic Conference) Player of the Week for his double-double performance with 18 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday.

"This is a great honor for Keith, one that he definitely earned through his play," head coach for the Warriors Lance Von Vogt said. "The great news is that Keith has enormous room to continue to improve and his upside is still not even close to being capped, so I believe his best still lies ahead."

Phillips is in his first season on the hardwood with the Warriors and already in line for a record-breaking season. This week he reached the top-5 all-time record book for total rebounds (17) in a single-game, and last week in his 35-point outing he notched second-best in program history for most points in a game. The program records have also reached national recognition as Phillips is currently ranked 13th in the country for total rebounds (172) and 21st for an average 8.6 total rebounds per game.

The Warriors had a second-half comeback against the Oaks, down 15 points at halftime to pull out the three-point advantage over Menlo to clinch their first conference win before heading on the road this week for a three-game outing. Now 15-6 overall, the Warriors will look to continue this the positive run taking on Grand Canyon University in an exhibition on Tuesday and back to conference play Thursday against Arizona Christian and San Diego Christian on Saturday.

"One thing I like about these individual awards is how it is also a reflection of the entire team's performance," Von Vogt said. "You don't often see a player recognized without the team helping the individual accomplish those goals and the team winning some games."