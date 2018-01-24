WJU's Keith Phillips earns GSAC Player of the Week
Phillips' Record-Setting Rebounds - GSAC Player of the Week
ROCKLIN, Calif. - After a record-setting outing against the Menlo Oaks this past week, junior Keith Phillips has been awarded GSAC (Golden State Athletic Conference) Player of the Week for his double-double performance with 18 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday.
"This is a great honor for Keith, one that he definitely earned through his play," head coach for the Warriors Lance Von Vogt said. "The great news is that Keith has enormous room to continue to improve and his upside is still not even close to being capped, so I believe his best still lies ahead."
Phillips is in his first season on the hardwood with the Warriors and already in line for a record-breaking season. This week he reached the top-5 all-time record book for total rebounds (17) in a single-game, and last week in his 35-point outing he notched second-best in program history for most points in a game. The program records have also reached national recognition as Phillips is currently ranked 13th in the country for total rebounds (172) and 21st for an average 8.6 total rebounds per game.
The Warriors had a second-half comeback against the Oaks, down 15 points at halftime to pull out the three-point advantage over Menlo to clinch their first conference win before heading on the road this week for a three-game outing. Now 15-6 overall, the Warriors will look to continue this the positive run taking on Grand Canyon University in an exhibition on Tuesday and back to conference play Thursday against Arizona Christian and San Diego Christian on Saturday.
"One thing I like about these individual awards is how it is also a reflection of the entire team's performance," Von Vogt said. "You don't often see a player recognized without the team helping the individual accomplish those goals and the team winning some games."
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWJU's Keith Phillips earns GSAC Player of the WeekROCKLIN, Calif. - After a record-setting outing against the Menlo Oaks this past week, junior Keith Phillips has been awarded GSAC (Golden State Athletic Conference) Player of the Week
Best Deal on Roseville Gas Prices this WeekRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat at Costco and Sam's Club, while prices have been bumped up at stations around Roseville.
Homeless Resource Helpline Launched in PlacerAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County residents who are experiencing homelessness now have a new, centralized gateway to housing resources.
Kindergarten Registration in Eureka Union School DistrictRoseville, CA,- Registration for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten will begin February 6th in the Eureka Union School District.
2018 William Jessup Baseball Season PreviewRocklin, Calif. - The Warriors are set to take the field for the first time in their 2018 stint ahead with great expectations under new head coach Jake McKinley and a solid recruiting class
SACOG New Board Leadership for 2018Sacramento - City of Sacramento Councilmember Jay Schenirer and City of Rancho Cordova Councilmember David Sander elected.
Donut Dash Benefit Registration Underway(Sacramento, Calif.) - The tenth annual Donut Dash will take place Saturday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. at William Land Park in Sacramento. Proceeds will benefit the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department
BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup of Restaurants, Wineries, and Artisanal Craft Breweries & DistilleriesNAPA, CA, - Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has once again tapped into the region's renowned culinary talent
Thunder Valley Casino Hiring for Janitorial and HousekeepingLincoln, CA,- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hiring for Janitorial and Housekeeping positions at a Job Fair on Wednesday,
School Strategies for Children with ADHD and ASD(Sacramento, Calif.) - On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the UC Davis MIND Institute and its Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities will host "School strategies for children with ADHD and ASD
916 Dialing Changes are Coming SoonOn February 09, 2017, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved an overlay that will add the new area code 279 to the 916 area code region
Tree Harvest Festival billed as Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest FestivalWoodland, CA- We are proud to present Northern California's first Cannabis Harvest Festival. We will celebrate the 420 holiday with Music, Art, and Education
NEWS: In Case You Missed It