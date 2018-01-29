William Jessup University Weekly Sports Roundup

Rocklin, CA- Weekly recap of WJU sports in Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball and Baseball.

Men's Basketball | 01/27/18 | Brie Campbell

Road Brings Success for Warriors over San Diego

Jessup opens the second half with a 29-4 run to coast to the finish

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Warriors took on their third opponent of the week on Saturday afternoon facing San Diego Christian on the road looking to clinch their third conference win, and that they did. Jessup (17-6, 3-4) held the advantage a majority of the first half with a five-point lead at the break, followed by a 29-4 run to open the second half, coasting for an 89-69 victory.

"Ultimately this was a great road trip for us getting two league wins and then you throw in the GCU experience on Tuesday and we had a full week," said head coach Lance Von Vogt. "Although today wasn't our best performance I did like how we came out after halftime and quickly took our 5 point halftime lead to 26. That allowed us to play our entire roster and give everyone quality minutes."

Strong out the gate, Jessup jumped ahead by as much as 8 points in the first 10-minutes but the Hawks weren't ready to give up home advantage and chipped away at the lead to force the tie game (31-31) with five minutes remaining in the first half. Antonio Lewis would break it scoring three layups in the final minutes for Jessup to go head 45-40 at the break.

Jessup busted open the second half with a 29-4 run through the first 10 minutes to take a 16-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. In that surge, junior Tate DeLaVeaga had back-to-back from beyond the arc, capping his 11 points for the day going 3-5 from long range. Antonio Lewis would come off the bench with a steal and pass to Keith Phillips for the slam on the other end.

"It was good to see Tate and Tone both have good games today because we will need them to play well for us down the stretch of GSAC play," Von Vogt said.

The Warriors finished their third conference win with five in double digits led by point guard Brandon Lindsey with 18 points and three assists, Phillips collecting with 16 points and 9 rebounds, followed by Medearis (12), DeLaVeaga (11) and Lewis (11).

Jessup will make their way back home for a pair of games on Horton Court Thursday taking on two ranked opponents, Thursday hosting The Master's (7:30 pm) and Saturday against Westmont College (3 pm).

"We have a big home week to look forward to with a couple nationally ranked opponents coming to town in Masters and Westmont," said Coach Von Vogt. "We need all the Warrior faithful to come out and support us."

Women's Basketball | 01/27/18 | Chris Engelage

Lady Warriors Prevail over Hawks 63-59

SAN DIEGO, Calf. - In a close battle between the William Jessup Warriors and the San Diego Christian Hawks, it was the Warriors coming away victorious, 63-59.



Leading the charge for the Warriors in this Golden State Athletic Conference matchup was Anisah Smith who had a game-high 23 points while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out three assists. Joining Smith in double figures to help defeat the Hawks was Lily Hagerty who scored 15 and Ashlyn Jones chipping in 12.



Upon the game's conclusion, Smith praised her whole team, saying, "I was proud of my team for fighting for all 40 minutes. I feel like all 14 players impacted this game, whether it was scoring, rebounding, passing or just giving energy." Smith added, "We needed this win and we went and got it, together."



After a poor shooting performance in the first half, the Warriors bounced back strong in the second half. Lily Hagerty was a leading force in the second half surge as she made three of her five attempts including two crucial three-point buckets to help fend off the Hawks comeback attempt. With the help from Hagerty, the Warriors would go on to outscore the Hawks by three points in the second half.



Head coach Kurt Westendorp addressed the team's shoot woes while applauding his team's ability to stand strong, as he noted, "Today was a really gutsy win for our team." Westendorp also remarked, "We were able to overcome one of our poorer shooting efforts and find a way to grind out the win."



The Warriors displayed a strong defensive presence throughout the entirety of the game, forcing the Hawks to commit 20 turnovers. Another key element to the Warriors notching this conference win was their presence on the glass. As a team, they pulled down 45 rebounds, 18 of which were offensive. The second chance points proved to be critical to the game's outcome as the Warriors won the second-chance points battle, 14-4. Emilee Van Dyke led the Warriors on the glass with 9 rebounds as she nearly had a double-double also scoring 8 points.



Coach Westendorp concluded with a sense of optimism and excitement as he said, "We're looking forward to the second round of GSAC play and having five of our remaining seven games at home in Warrior Arena." After having three straight road games, the battle-tested Warriors will return home for a two-game home-stand as they host The Masters University on February 1, and Westmont College February 3.

Baseball | 01/28/18 | Brie Campbell

Warriors Top Owls Taking the Series 3-1

It was a home run weekend as Jessup makes history with 5-3 start

LINCOLN, Calif. - Only in its fourth season as a program, the Jessup baseball team continues to make history with each game. Taking on the Oregon Tech Owls this Saturday and Sunday for a four-game matchup, the Warriors took the series 3-1 for the best start in program history, now 5-3 after a pair of series.

DAY 1

The Warriors split with the Owls on the opening day of the series, taking the first game 8-7 and coming up one-run short in a 9th inning comeback, losing 10-11 in game two.

Scoring half their runs in the first inning, Jessup pushed four across with a lead-off home run from Will Law, his first of two for the day, followed by a single from Andrew Shaps, Cal Koga and Joe Starick to go up 2-0 with two outs. Noah Shackles would bring in the final runs with a double up the middle as Jessup took the 4-0 lead through three innings.

The Owls would get on the board in the top of the fourth with a home run from dynamite hitter, Josh Kallstrom to bring in a pair of runs followed by a hit to bring in another run (4-3). Kallstrom did it again in the top of the next frame sending it over the wall for his second two-run homer, as the Owls would take the 5-4 lead.

Late innings brought success for Jessup as Koga found the back wall in the seventh inning to bring in two runs to tie it up 6-6 and Steve Pastora would add his name to list of bombs sending it over the right-field fence to take that lead.

The Owls would get one more in the bottom of the ninth, but the Warriors prevailed with the one-run advantage, 8-7. Tyler Fujimoto (1-0) would collect the win for the Warriors pitching the final two innings behind starter Tristan Prybylinski (4.2), Danny Vietti (1.1) and Cameron Morrow (1).

It was another late run for Jessup in game two as they found themselves down 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the bats came alive as the Warriors battled late.

Law would mark another one down in the home run column in the bottom of the fifth, followed by back-to-back bombs from Josh Duitsman and Pastora's second one of the day as the Warriors now trailed 5-9 headed to the seventh.

The Owls would go up 11-5 before Pastora and Joe Starick both doubled in the eighth to bring in a pair of runs to make it 11-7 and the last chance inning coming up.

Bottom of the ninth, two runners on and Austen Swift found his stroke with a three-run homer as Jessup trailed by one with one out. The Warriors would load the bases but left them stranded in the 11-10 loss. Josh Hook (0-1) started for the Warriors and took his first loss with appearances on the bump from Grant Doi (.1), Cameron Morrow (1.1), Justin Vlotho (2.1), Jake Thompson (.2) and Dakota Spillers (1).



DAY 2

Looking to continue on the last inning surge, the Warriors came out strong to sweep the Owls in the final two games of the four-game series taking down Oregon Tech in both games 4-3.

The Owls would light up the board first in the opening frame off starting pitcher for the Warriors Hayden Piner, but it wouldn't take long for the home team to answer back as Andrew Shaps brought in Law who walked and Koga got a base hit through the infield to bring in Swift for the 2-1 advantage. Duitsman would push the final run of the inning across with a single through the right side to score Shaps, 3-1.

The third inning would decide the fate for both teams as the Owls tied it up in the top of the frame, and the Warriors would take the final lead in the bottom with a solo home run for Duitsman, his second of the series.

The final four innings would go silent. Collecting the win for the Warriors was the reliever in the third inning, Sam Curtis and Fujimoto with his second save for the season.

In the final game of the series, transfer

Following a solid game one start, the Warriors kept it going with a three-run inning to kick things off in the first frame. Law and Swift would show patience at the plate taking the walks and advancing to score off singles by Koga and Starick for the 3-0 lead.

The Owls would light up the board in the fourth, followed by the Warrior's Swift bringing in Shackles for their final run of the game (4-1). A two-run homer would be the last runs to cross home plate for the series, one-run shy for the Owls to tie it up.

Starting pitcher for Jessup, junior Ashkhon Kuhaulua pitched the complete game and would close out the series turning a double play to nab his second win of the season in two starts.

Game Recap: Men's Basketball | 01/25/18 | Brie Campbell

Warriors Back on Pace with Second-Straight Conference Win

Five Warriors in double figures to help defeat Firestorm 95-85

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Conference matchups commenced for the Warriors after a short break taking on an NCAA Div. I opponent earlier this week, great preparation for another GSAC showdown between two nationally recognized teams this season.

The Warriors held the advantage early on at host Arizona Christian but a tie ballgame at the break made it an entertaining second half as Jessup had a late surge to take down the Firestorm 95-85 to improve to 16-6, 2-4.

Hot from the start from beyond the arc, the Warriors knocked down five three-pointers to open the first 7-minutes of play, delivered by four different players. The leader of the pack was sophomore Wilson LaShells who hit back-2-back threes followed by a bucket for eight points in his first three minutes off the bench.

Wilson has been fighting the flu for the last month and he is finally turning the corner and tonight he looked more like his normal self and I thought he gave us a big lift on both ends of the court," Von Vogt said. "I really liked the way we shared the ball tonight and that started with Brandon (Lindsey) and filtered through the team. We were able to make shots because the guys played so unselfishly."

The Warriors would take their largest lead in the first half of 15-points with seven minutes remaining, but the Firestorm chipped away at the lead defending home court with an 18-2 run to take the lead from Jessup for the first time at the 2-minute mark.

Sophomore point guard Brandon Lindsey would knock down a three-pointer closing out the opening half as both teams were locked at 40 a piece with a new ballgame ahead of them after the break.

The hot streak continued as leading scorer for the Warriors Luis Medearis opened the second half with a jumper, followed by four threes by Tate DeLaVeaga and Keith Phillips, the final two drained by none other than Medearis making it a 10-point game (54-44).

Exchanging baskets with the Firestorm but maintaining the lead, Jessup went ahead by as much as 16-points as Medearis read the pass for a steal and a finish on the other end to go up 85-71 with just over 2 minutes to play.

The Firestorm would knock down a trio of threes down the stretch, but the Warriors continued to capitalize on the other end to earn the win 95-85 over the Arizona Christian.

"I thought our team showed some real maturity tonight with how we kept our focus after the Grand Canyon game on Tuesday and also handling their performance tonight with Keith battling foul trouble throughout," Von Vogt said of his team. "Our rotation was thrown off but the bench held it down with Keith sitting next to me on the bench which bodes well for the next time if it happens again."

Medearis led the fleet with a season-high 23 points. He was joined in double-digits by teammates Phillips (16), DeLaVeaga (11), LaShells (11), Lindsey (10) and Brennan Rakoz pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Warriors will take a day off for travel before hitting the hardwood at San Diego Christian on Saturday at 3 pm.

"San Diego has been playing really well as of late and they are a very dangerous team that shoots lights out from behind the arc. It is going to take a total team effort to be successful against them on Saturday at their place," coach Von Vogt concluded.



