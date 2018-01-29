Loomis Soroptimist Raised $12,000 for Education Projects

"It's in the Bag" Designer Purse Fundraiser a Success

(LOOMIS, CA) - Over 200 attendees at the fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event contributed $12,000 that will be used by Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin to fund education projects.



According to Chris Hebard-Summers, who Co-Chaired the fundraiser with Sabrina Higby, all 25 purses were donated to the club for the event held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017 at the Blue Goose in Loomis. "It always amazes me how our members and the community come together to raise money and nurture relationships; it's the best part of coordinating this event!" said Hebard-Summers. "I am so appreciative of all the Soroptimist club members and 'Soroptimisters' (member's husbands) who volunteered, P & L Catering that prepared the dinner, Top Flight Fundraising that baked cookies for dessert and Dennis Zachary & Crew who manned the bar."



The club's efforts are well supported by local companies, explained Hebard-Summers. "There were 27 local businesses that donated to the event," said Hebard-Summers. "We are thankful that Mikuni Charitable Foundation was the event sponsor." Table sponsors included Hebard Insurance and Tax Solutions, Recology, Loomis Self Storage, Edward Jones, All My Best, JC Bookkeeping & Financial Services, New York Life, West Pacific Cabinets and Living Young Essential Oils. The businesses that provided gift certificates included Newcastle Produce, Bridge Yoga, Mikuni Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Terry Duarte with Cabi Clothes, M&D Beauty, Villa Smith, Rejuvenate Day Spa and Ugly Mug.



On February 28, SI Loomis Basin will be awarding grants to teachers, a high school scholarship and the Live Your Dream Award to help a woman who is head of her household and pursuing further education to better support her families. The club also supports the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center. The Loomis Soroptimist club also presents the Soroptimist International Dream It Be It program to the girls at Koinonia Foster Homes/Group Homes to help them overcome obstacles.



To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com