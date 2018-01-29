Loomis Soroptimist Raised $12,000 for Education Projects
"It's in the Bag" Designer Purse Fundraiser a Success
(LOOMIS, CA) - Over 200 attendees at the fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event contributed $12,000 that will be used by Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin to fund education projects.
According to Chris Hebard-Summers, who Co-Chaired the fundraiser with Sabrina Higby, all 25 purses were donated to the club for the event held on Wednesday, January 24, 2017 at the Blue Goose in Loomis. "It always amazes me how our members and the community come together to raise money and nurture relationships; it's the best part of coordinating this event!" said Hebard-Summers. "I am so appreciative of all the Soroptimist club members and 'Soroptimisters' (member's husbands) who volunteered, P & L Catering that prepared the dinner, Top Flight Fundraising that baked cookies for dessert and Dennis Zachary & Crew who manned the bar."
The club's efforts are well supported by local companies, explained Hebard-Summers. "There were 27 local businesses that donated to the event," said Hebard-Summers. "We are thankful that Mikuni Charitable Foundation was the event sponsor." Table sponsors included Hebard Insurance and Tax Solutions, Recology, Loomis Self Storage, Edward Jones, All My Best, JC Bookkeeping & Financial Services, New York Life, West Pacific Cabinets and Living Young Essential Oils. The businesses that provided gift certificates included Newcastle Produce, Bridge Yoga, Mikuni Restaurant and Sushi Bar, Terry Duarte with Cabi Clothes, M&D Beauty, Villa Smith, Rejuvenate Day Spa and Ugly Mug.
On February 28, SI Loomis Basin will be awarding grants to teachers, a high school scholarship and the Live Your Dream Award to help a woman who is head of her household and pursuing further education to better support her families. The club also supports the Loomis Senior L.I.F.E. Center. The Loomis Soroptimist club also presents the Soroptimist International Dream It Be It program to the girls at Koinonia Foster Homes/Group Homes to help them overcome obstacles.
To learn more about the club, go to www.soroptimistloomis.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesThunder Valley Casino Resort as an All Inclusive DestinationLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 million
Placer Community Foundation Honors Donors for Giving BackLoomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity
Mazda CX-3 billed as subcompact SUVRoseville, CA,- My first thought after seeing the 2018 Mazda CX-3: Is this really a sport utility vehicle? It looks more like a tall hatchback than a subcompact SUV.
Roseville Gas Prices continue to climbRoseville, CA- Roseville motorists are feeling the pinch as gas prices have risen nearly 5 percent within just the last month. Costco and Sam's Club are currently the only locations
Loomis Soroptimist Raised $12,000 for Education Projects LOOMIS, CA) - Over 200 attendees at the fifth annual "It's in the Bag" designer purse event contributed $12,000 that will be used by Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin
William Jessup University Weekly Sports RoundupRocklin, CA- Weekly recap of WJU sports in Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball and Baseball.
WJU's Keith Phillips earns GSAC Player of the WeekROCKLIN, Calif. - After a record-setting outing against the Menlo Oaks this past week, junior Keith Phillips has been awarded GSAC (Golden State Athletic Conference) Player of the Week
Best Deal on Roseville Gas Prices this WeekRoseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville have remained flat at Costco and Sam's Club, while prices have been bumped up at stations around Roseville.
Homeless Resource Helpline Launched in PlacerAUBURN, Calif. -- Placer County residents who are experiencing homelessness now have a new, centralized gateway to housing resources.
Kindergarten Registration in Eureka Union School DistrictRoseville, CA,- Registration for Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten will begin February 6th in the Eureka Union School District.
2018 William Jessup Baseball Season PreviewRocklin, Calif. - The Warriors are set to take the field for the first time in their 2018 stint ahead with great expectations under new head coach Jake McKinley and a solid recruiting class
SACOG New Board Leadership for 2018Sacramento - City of Sacramento Councilmember Jay Schenirer and City of Rancho Cordova Councilmember David Sander elected.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It