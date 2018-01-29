Roseville Gas Prices continue to climb

Roseville, CA- Roseville motorists are feeling the pinch as gas prices have risen nearly 5 percent within just the last month. Costco and Sam's Club are currently the only locations we noticed that have held the line of prices in the past week. Here's the current low prices leaderboard in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, - Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.57/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 38.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 30.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 29 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.66/g in 2017, $2.34/g in 2016, $2.33/g in 2015, $3.40/g in 2014 and $3.56/g in 2013.



Areas in California and the current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.03/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Modesto- $2.99/g, flat from last week's $2.99/g.

Oakland- $3.21/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.



"With oil maintaining strength, gasoline prices have continued to climb in many places, rising to their highest level since Hurricane Harvey dealt a blow to Texas and a significant portion of U.S. refining capacity," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "This time around, oil prices have been the culprit for gasoline prices rising to their highest level in over 130 days, and with U.S. crude oil inventories plummeting for 10 straight weeks, I see diminishing chances of the traditional winter relief that accompanies the year's coldest months. Without gas prices falling, the current price environment may be the floor for what could become a more expensive year than anticipated, barring any change to OPEC policy that has led to today's climate of lower supply and higher prices."



