Placer Community Foundation Honors Donors for Giving Back
Appreciation Dinner Celebrates the Many Ways Placer Gives
Loomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity has made a positive impact. Last year PCF's donors made over $520,000 in grants. These grants supported a variety of causes locally, nationally and abroad, including the visual and performing arts; at-risk youth and seniors in our county; preservation of scenic land; and assistance to disaster relief efforts.
Larry Welch, Board Chair for Placer Community Foundation, spoke at the event about how nearly 100 local nonprofits took advantage of the Foundation's Nonprofit Initiative in 2017-a program that provides regular free training to organizations so they can broaden delivery of quality, more sustainable, and valuable community services.
"The work of our nonprofit partners changes and enriches lives throughout Placer County," said Larry, "And we commend their tireless efforts for all in the community."
Those attending the dinner also heard from a young student in Roseville, Julian, who spoke about his involvement with local nonprofit ReCreate and how it had a positive impact on his academics and his future educational goals. ReCreate delivers hands-on, project-based learning in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. In 2017 ReCreate received grants from the Nancy and Kenneth Kahn Family Fund and the Walter and Irmgard Schichtel Fund at Placer Community Foundation as well as PCF's Giving Circle.
"ReCreate sparked something in me I didn't know was there," stated Julian, "It makes me proud of myself and makes me think I can do anything in the future."
Placer Community Foundation's board and staff have the great pleasure of working with so many caring people in our community, and each of our donors have a life story that connects to their philanthropy. This includes Dave Fenolio, who has taught band and orchestra in local elementary schools for nearly 40 years. Dave spoke about why he chooses to give back, the legacy it brings to his family, and what it means to give through Placer Community Foundation. He has left a gift to the Foundation through his estate plan that will someday become the Dave Fenolio and Meridith Bruck Fund. Dave also established the Joseph and Lucy Fenolio Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund named in memory of his parents.
Guests were also introduced to Maidu Independent Theatre and we were treated to a short presentation of their native language project for young people in which one act plays are enacted in a bilingual (Nisenan/English) format. Additionally, two ambassador birds brought by Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, a Peregrine Falcon and a Great Horned Owl, delighted the crowd.
Finally, donors enjoyed a delicious, locally-prepared meal by Chef Laura Kenny of Real Food Catering. The event was sponsored by SAFE Credit Union, Pamela and Alexander Constantino, Justice Keith and Mary Sparks, The law firm of Aronowitz Skidmore Lyon, Carpe Vino, The law firm of Gibson & Tuttle, The law firm of Sinclair, Wilson, Baldo and Chamberlain, and Recology.
About Placer Community Foundation
Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment. To learn more about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit PLACERGIVES.ORG, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call (530) 885-4920.
