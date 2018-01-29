Thunder Valley Casino Resort as an All Inclusive Destination

Thunder Valley Raising the Bar with Upgrades

Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 million, Thunder Valley continues to set the bar while keeping itself a few notches above competitors. Ongoing upgrades help stave off the competition while moving Thunder Valley ever closer to an all inclusive resort destination.

High Stakes

As players continue to jet set in from around the United States, Thunder Valley is garnering a growing reputation among high stakes players. Affluent players quietly touch down at Lincoln or Sacramento airport before being escorted to one of Thunder Valley's newly remodeled and luxurious suites. The spacious suites occupy 2100 square feet. Perched atop the 16th floor and overlooking bucolic and burgeoning South Placer County. It's a beautiful juxtaposition.

Poker Room

One glimpse of Thunder Valley's newest poker room and players from around the country will soon be rethinking their travel plans. Slated for a March 2018 opening, this state-of-the-art poker room is player friendly and smoke-free. The poker room includes 27 tables with attached convention space that will allow for up to 45 tables for larger tournaments. High definition televisions throughout are situated to provide easy event viewing from all vantage points. Expect to see Thunder Valley hosting more big time poker events.

Bingo Hall

The sparkling new bingo hall is replete with custom designed, low fatigue seating that will deliver added comfort for bingo enthusiasts. The 800 seat capacity hall provides for increased attendance while adding over 160 sessions to Thunder Valley’s bingo schedule. A bingo lover's delight.

The 25,000-square foot Poker Room & Bingo Hall is smoke-free.

Slot Machines and High Limit Area

Thunder Valley’s current Poker Room will be converted into a new High Limit Slot Area which will see the addition of 80 High Limit Slot Machines for a total of over 200.

The addition of over 300 slot machines will bring the total to more than 3,400 slot machines at Thunder Valley.

“Thunder Valley is excited to transform our gaming floor and add upgrades that will serve to enhance the experience at our AAA 4-Diamond destination resort,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager.

Local Vendors, More Jobs, Booming Economy

Thunder Valley's upgrades and additions continue to support the local economy through construction jobs, additional hiring of full and part time workers and the efforts at sourcing of local vendors as much as possible. Thunder Valley currently employs around 2,600 people and the new additions are expected to boost that number by over 100 through a mix of full and part time employees.

Authentic Casino Resort Experience

2018 marks Thunder Valley's 15th year of operation and the ongoing upgrades show a commitment to delivering a true resort experience similar to transformations in Las Vegas. In addition to world class gaming, the opportunities for entertainment, fine dining, music, resorts and spa treatments continue to make Thunder Valley an almost all-inclusive destination. It's all happening right here in South Placer County.

For more info, visit http://www.thundervalleyresort.com