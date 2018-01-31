Offering Over Asking Price on a Home

Local Real Estate Watch

Roseville, CA,- One way to standout among the buyers during this shortage of homes in our housing market is to offer more than the asking price. It is a proven strategy and when a coveted home goes on the market, it is a way to get the seller's attention. The extra money may be the way to turn the offer into a contract.

Before offering more than the asking price, buyers should consider several things:

As with all offers the buyer should be comfortable with the mortgage payments and understand the financial impact of the purchase.

Make sure this is the right house, don't let the "competition" of multiple offers drive your decision to offer more money

Confer with your Realtor to determine if the offer being made will be justified by an appraisal

Keep in mind your Realtor is a person who understands the market and can help you determine if an over asking price offer is warranted and what the ramifications are of doing this. If the offer is to be over asking, they will also have a good feeling for how much more to offer. You clearly do not want pay over the asking price if the seller's would have accepted less.

