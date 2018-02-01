High Sierra Music Festival Lineup and Tickets

28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup

July 5 - July 8, 2018

Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds, Quincy CA

HighSierraMusic.com

Advance Four-Day Passes Now On Sale

Full on-sale, including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV Passes and Parking Passes will go on sale Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00AM PST.

All Tickets and information at http://highsierramusic.com.

High Sierra Music Festival Lineup

The String Cheese Incident - TWO NIGHTS

Sturgill Simpson

Lettuce

The Wood Brothers

The California Honeydrops

Turkuaz

Lotus

Antibalas

Hippo Campus

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Twiddle

Spafford

Lebo & Friends

The Barr Brothers

Fruition

Skerik Band

Steve Poltz

Jupiter & Okwess

SoDown

Birds of Chicago

Jazz is PHSH

Cris Jacobs

Mt. Joy

Jon Stickley Trio

John Craigie

City of Trees Brass Band

and many more to be announced

Nestled in Quincy, CA (3,500 ft), the High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festival-goers and music lovers. The picturesque location, wide variety of artists, and unique musical settings, have all combined to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience. The Festival features intimate artist "playshops," an engaging Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food (with no waiting lines), craft brews, artisanal cocktails, Yoga and Pilates classes along with the opportunity to just relax and camp with good friends. With a full spectrum of music offered on multiple daytime stages and multiple nighttime venues, the High Sierra Music Festival is a much anticipated yearly event and an experience for people of all ages.