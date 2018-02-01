High Sierra Music Festival Lineup and Tickets
28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup
July 5 - July 8, 2018
Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds, Quincy CA
HighSierraMusic.com
Advance Four-Day Passes Now On Sale
Full on-sale, including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV Passes and Parking Passes will go on sale Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00AM PST.
All Tickets and information at http://highsierramusic.com.
High Sierra Music Festival Lineup
The String Cheese Incident - TWO NIGHTS
Sturgill Simpson
Lettuce
The Wood Brothers
The California Honeydrops
Turkuaz
Lotus
Antibalas
Hippo Campus
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Twiddle
Spafford
Lebo & Friends
The Barr Brothers
Fruition
Skerik Band
Steve Poltz
Jupiter & Okwess
SoDown
Birds of Chicago
Jazz is PHSH
Cris Jacobs
Mt. Joy
Jon Stickley Trio
John Craigie
City of Trees Brass Band
and many more to be announced
Advance 4-Day Passes are on sale now through April 2 for $275.75. Full on-sale, including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV Passes and Parking Passes will go on sale on Tuesday, February 6 at 10:00AM PST.
Nestled in Quincy, CA (3,500 ft), the High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festival-goers and music lovers. The picturesque location, wide variety of artists, and unique musical settings, have all combined to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience. The Festival features intimate artist "playshops," an engaging Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food (with no waiting lines), craft brews, artisanal cocktails, Yoga and Pilates classes along with the opportunity to just relax and camp with good friends. With a full spectrum of music offered on multiple daytime stages and multiple nighttime venues, the High Sierra Music Festival is a much anticipated yearly event and an experience for people of all ages.
