Placer Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit Cycle Ride

Roseville, CA,- Life Time Roseville will be holding a Benefit Cycle Ride on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer. The indoor class costs $25. Proceeds from the event will help fund research and education by the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. The event is open to Life Time members and the general public. The Benefit Cycle Ride class begins at 7:15 a.m. and is led by a Life Time instructor. Participants should arrive early for check in and allow for time to set up their bike. Classes will be followed by a reception and continental breakfast. The number of bikes for the event is limited, so participants are urged to sign up in advance. To register online, visit http://placerbreastcancerfoundation.org . Life Time is located at 1435 East Roseville Parkway. The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization (tax number 27-0690037), was founded in 2005 and includes breast cancer survivors and community activists. The members are determined to raise awareness regarding breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support services available during treatment. For more information, visit www.wethinkpink.org .

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to applySACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportationSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institutionAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 millionLincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in LincolnRoseville, CA, A Benefit Cycle Ride will take place in Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer.Quincy CA,- 28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial LineupSacramento Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the advantages and pitfalls of making over asking price offers on homes.Lincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 millionLoomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosityRoseville, CA,- My first thought after seeing the 2018 Mazda CX-3: Is this really a sport utility vehicle? It looks more like a tall hatchback than a subcompact SUV.