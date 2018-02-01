Placer Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit Cycle Ride
Cycle Class in Roseville to Benefit Placer Breast Cancer Foundation
Roseville, CA,- Life Time Roseville will be holding a Benefit Cycle Ride on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer.
The indoor class costs $25. Proceeds from the event will help fund research and education by the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation. The event is open to Life Time members and the general public.
The Benefit Cycle Ride class begins at 7:15 a.m. and is led by a Life Time instructor. Participants should arrive early for check in and allow for time to set up their bike. Classes will be followed by a reception and continental breakfast. The number of bikes for the event is limited, so participants are urged to sign up in advance.
To register online, visit http://placerbreastcancerfoundation.org. Life Time is located at 1435 East Roseville Parkway.
The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization (tax number 27-0690037), was founded in 2005 and includes breast cancer survivors and community activists. The members are determined to raise awareness regarding breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support services available during treatment.
For more information, visit www.wethinkpink.org.
