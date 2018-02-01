Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout
Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club Readies for Collegiate Golf Championship
NCAA Division II Women's Golf Teams arrive in Placer Valley on Feb. 11-13 for Competition
Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln. Holy Names University (HNU) from Oakland serves as the host college, bringing this exciting National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II event to Placer Valley.
HNU Head Golf Coach, Chris Oetinger, explained that this is the inaugural year for the Mikuni Sushi Shootout and they are hoping to make this an annual event that grows to encompass many NCAA colleges from the western states. Colleges from California and Hawaii will be represented this year.
"We have eight women's collegiate golf teams coming and each team will bring five players to compete for their team," stated Oetinger. "The focus is on the team score although we will award the top individual golfers as well."
On Sunday, Feb. 11 the teams will arrive and have an opportunity to assess the course with practice rounds. On Monday, Feb. 12 the competition will begin using a 36-hole format and they will finish up on Tuesday, Feb. 13 where the team with the lowest score will be the champion of the Mikuni Sushi Shootout!
Several local restaurants including Mikuni's, Beach Hut Deli and Chic-fil-A have generously offered to donate meals for the collegiate golfers during the tournament.
The action will start at 8 a.m. both days with players on the course until mid-afternoon. Catta Verdera Country Club is located at 1111 Catta Verdera in Lincoln. Mark your calendars and come see some future women PGA players.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI OfficesRoseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply
Traffic Congestion, Road Conditions Top List of ConcernsSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportation
Former Roseville Developer Pleads Guilty to $22 Million FraudSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution
Civil Discourse Grant Program Open to ApplicationsAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?
Sacramento Region Community Foundation's Banner Year Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 million
Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln
Placer Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit Cycle RideRoseville, CA, A Benefit Cycle Ride will take place in Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer.
High Sierra Music Festival Lineup and TicketsQuincy CA,- 28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup
Offering Over Asking Price on a HomeSacramento Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the advantages and pitfalls of making over asking price offers on homes.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort as an All Inclusive DestinationLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 million
Placer Community Foundation Honors Donors for Giving BackLoomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity
Mazda CX-3 billed as subcompact SUVRoseville, CA,- My first thought after seeing the 2018 Mazda CX-3: Is this really a sport utility vehicle? It looks more like a tall hatchback than a subcompact SUV.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It