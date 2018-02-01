Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout

Lincoln's Catta Verdera Country Club Readies for Collegiate Golf Championship

NCAA Division II Women's Golf Teams arrive in Placer Valley on Feb. 11-13 for Competition

Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln. Holy Names University (HNU) from Oakland serves as the host college, bringing this exciting National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II event to Placer Valley.

HNU Head Golf Coach, Chris Oetinger, explained that this is the inaugural year for the Mikuni Sushi Shootout and they are hoping to make this an annual event that grows to encompass many NCAA colleges from the western states. Colleges from California and Hawaii will be represented this year.

"We have eight women's collegiate golf teams coming and each team will bring five players to compete for their team," stated Oetinger. "The focus is on the team score although we will award the top individual golfers as well."

On Sunday, Feb. 11 the teams will arrive and have an opportunity to assess the course with practice rounds. On Monday, Feb. 12 the competition will begin using a 36-hole format and they will finish up on Tuesday, Feb. 13 where the team with the lowest score will be the champion of the Mikuni Sushi Shootout!

Several local restaurants including Mikuni's, Beach Hut Deli and Chic-fil-A have generously offered to donate meals for the collegiate golfers during the tournament.

The action will start at 8 a.m. both days with players on the course until mid-afternoon. Catta Verdera Country Club is located at 1111 Catta Verdera in Lincoln. Mark your calendars and come see some future women PGA players.