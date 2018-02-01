Placer Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants that address Civil Discourse

Auburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive? Do you have a plan or ideas for programming or activities aimed at finding common ground for the greater good?

Placer Community Foundation's vision is a healthy, connected community and, with that in mind, the Foundation has created a grant program intended to promote civil conversations that include all points of view about issues that matter-that support the societal good.

The Foundation is particularly interested in supporting programming/activities that model good civil discourse and that educate students and/or the public about issues pertaining to free speech, tolerance, and inclusion. This grant opportunity is open to all segments of the community, but must be managed by a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization or have a fiscal sponsor with written agreement. Grants of up to $5,000 are available.

"A cornerstone of our country and key topic in our educational, political, and social discussion of the day is how best to have a civil conversation about difficult topics," stated Ken Larson, a Placer Community Foundation Board Member, "Placer Community Foundation is interested in advancing ideas on how to have robust, honest, frank and constructive dialogue and deliberation that seeks to build a thriving community and advance the public interest for all in Placer County."

To learn more about Placer Community Foundation's Civil Discourse Grant Program, visit http://placercf.org/civil-discourse-grant-program-open-to-applications/ or contact Eileen Speaker at (530) 885-4920. Please note that applications must be relevant to Placer County, and the programming/activity must occur in Placer County. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2018.

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment. To learn more about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit PlacerGives.org, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call (530) 885-4920.