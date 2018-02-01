Civil Discourse Grant Program Open to Applications
Placer Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants that address Civil Discourse
Auburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive? Do you have a plan or ideas for programming or activities aimed at finding common ground for the greater good?
Placer Community Foundation's vision is a healthy, connected community and, with that in mind, the Foundation has created a grant program intended to promote civil conversations that include all points of view about issues that matter-that support the societal good.
The Foundation is particularly interested in supporting programming/activities that model good civil discourse and that educate students and/or the public about issues pertaining to free speech, tolerance, and inclusion. This grant opportunity is open to all segments of the community, but must be managed by a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization or have a fiscal sponsor with written agreement. Grants of up to $5,000 are available.
"A cornerstone of our country and key topic in our educational, political, and social discussion of the day is how best to have a civil conversation about difficult topics," stated Ken Larson, a Placer Community Foundation Board Member, "Placer Community Foundation is interested in advancing ideas on how to have robust, honest, frank and constructive dialogue and deliberation that seeks to build a thriving community and advance the public interest for all in Placer County."
To learn more about Placer Community Foundation's Civil Discourse Grant Program, visit http://placercf.org/civil-discourse-grant-program-open-to-applications/ or contact Eileen Speaker at (530) 885-4920. Please note that applications must be relevant to Placer County, and the programming/activity must occur in Placer County. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2018.
About Placer Community Foundation
Placer Community Foundation grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment. To learn more about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit PlacerGives.org, contact Jessica Hubbard at jhubbard@placercf.org, or call (530) 885-4920.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI OfficesRoseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply
Traffic Congestion, Road Conditions Top List of ConcernsSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportation
Former Roseville Developer Pleads Guilty to $22 Million FraudSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution
Civil Discourse Grant Program Open to ApplicationsAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?
Sacramento Region Community Foundation's Banner Year Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 million
Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln
Placer Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit Cycle RideRoseville, CA, A Benefit Cycle Ride will take place in Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer.
High Sierra Music Festival Lineup and TicketsQuincy CA,- 28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup
Offering Over Asking Price on a HomeSacramento Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the advantages and pitfalls of making over asking price offers on homes.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort as an All Inclusive DestinationLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 million
Placer Community Foundation Honors Donors for Giving BackLoomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity
Mazda CX-3 billed as subcompact SUVRoseville, CA,- My first thought after seeing the 2018 Mazda CX-3: Is this really a sport utility vehicle? It looks more like a tall hatchback than a subcompact SUV.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It