2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI Offices
FBI Teen Academy Accepting Applications from High School Juniors
Roseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply to upcoming Spring 2018 FBI Teen Academy. The full-day academy will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018, at FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters in Roseville, Calif.
Students interested in the exciting, one-day program must log onto the FBI Sacramento Field Office's Community Relations web page to download an application.
Students must submit an application package, enclosing a completed application, signed release forms, and an essay-carefully following submission instructions-to be considered. Complete application packages must be received by mail, parcel delivery, or hand delivery at the FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Due to the need for original signatures, application packages are not accepted by fax or email.
The FBI Teen Academy offers students a unique view into the FBI and its mission, values, investigations, and partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement. Discussion topics may include cyber safety, terrorism, active shooter situations, cyber investigations, and civil rights investigations. Activities may include simulated experiences with the FBI's Evidence Response Team, Special Agent Bomb Technicians, and within the Firearms Training System (FATS) room. Students also engage in candid conversations about online communication and its risks as well as lifestyle choices required to be eligible for careers at the FBI with FBI personnel.
"The FBI Teen Academy helps youth better understand how we protect the American people and uphold the constitution. We also share how the decisions they make today may impact education and career options in the future," said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FB Sacramento Field Office. "Our goal is to provide students with useful information and valuable experiences they can share with others upon returning to their home and school."
The FBI Teen Academy is open to all high school juniors attending any school-public, private, and home school. No minimum GPA or particular academic path is required. The full-day experience is offered at no charge to students but families may incur travel costs if they live a significant distance away from FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI OfficesRoseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply
Traffic Congestion, Road Conditions Top List of ConcernsSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportation
Former Roseville Developer Pleads Guilty to $22 Million FraudSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution
Civil Discourse Grant Program Open to ApplicationsAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?
Sacramento Region Community Foundation's Banner Year Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 million
Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln
Placer Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit Cycle RideRoseville, CA, A Benefit Cycle Ride will take place in Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 10 that helps raise awareness for breast cancer.
High Sierra Music Festival Lineup and TicketsQuincy CA,- 28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival Announces Initial Lineup
Offering Over Asking Price on a HomeSacramento Realtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, writes about the advantages and pitfalls of making over asking price offers on homes.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort as an All Inclusive DestinationLincoln, CA- Thunder Valley Casino Resort is once again upping their customers gaming and resort experience. With major additions and upgrades in the neighborhood of $56 million
Placer Community Foundation Honors Donors for Giving BackLoomis, CA- Donors were honored by Placer Community Foundation (PCF) at the Blue Goose Fruit Shed in Loomis this past week. Guests learned about the many ways their generosity
Mazda CX-3 billed as subcompact SUVRoseville, CA,- My first thought after seeing the 2018 Mazda CX-3: Is this really a sport utility vehicle? It looks more like a tall hatchback than a subcompact SUV.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It