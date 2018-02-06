Rocklin Gears Up to Celebrate 125 Years

Placer County News Headlines

Roseville, CA- While deserving of a good look, let's not kid ourselves. A new brand like Genesis can't match the prestige of its more established competition.Roseville, CA, - Gas prices in Roseville are trending higher once again and the forecast indicates that $4 per gallon gas might soon be making a returnSquaw Valley, CA - Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, reveals its epic talent lineup for the 2018 summer season(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Alison Singer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer SeriesFolsom, CA- El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present 42nd Street which will run February 16-25, 2018 at the Harris CenterRocklin, CA - The community is invited to come out to join the fun on February 24 as Rocklin celebrates 125 years.Roseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to applySACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportationSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institutionAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 millionLincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln