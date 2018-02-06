Rocklin Gears Up to Celebrate 125 Years
City of Rocklin 125th Anniversary Celebration
Rocklin, CA - The community is invited to come out to join the fun on February 24 as Rocklin celebrates 125 years. Admission is free.
This city-wide celebration will include live music, food trucks, historic displays, fun activities, a possible preview of Quarry Park Adventures and much more.
WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 2018
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
WHERE: Quarry Park
4000 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA
COST: Free Admission
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesGenesis G90: Luxury sedan at reasonable priceRoseville, CA- While deserving of a good look, let's not kid ourselves. A new brand like Genesis can't match the prestige of its more established competition.
Roseville Feeling Pain as Gas Prices AscendRoseville, CA, - Gas prices in Roseville are trending higher once again and the forecast indicates that $4 per gallon gas might soon be making a return
Wanderlust Festival at Squaw Valley: Tickets On SaleSquaw Valley, CA - Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, reveals its epic talent lineup for the 2018 summer season
Autism from generation to generation at MIND Institute(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Alison Singer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series
42nd Street coming to Harris Center in FolsomFolsom, CA- El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present 42nd Street which will run February 16-25, 2018 at the Harris Center
Rocklin Gears Up to Celebrate 125 YearsRocklin, CA - The community is invited to come out to join the fun on February 24 as Rocklin celebrates 125 years.
2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI OfficesRoseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply
Traffic Congestion, Road Conditions Top List of ConcernsSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportation
Former Roseville Developer Pleads Guilty to $22 Million FraudSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Abolghasseni "Abe" Alizadeh, 59, of Granite Bay, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution
Civil Discourse Grant Program Open to ApplicationsAuburn, CA- When communicating your ideas with others, are there best practices to follow to create a civil discourse-a discussion that is both respectful and productive?
Sacramento Region Community Foundation's Banner Year Sacramento, CA - Last year, the Sacramento Region Community Foundation tallied $13.8 million in philanthropic contributions and, together with its donors, directed over $11.2 million
Catta Verdera to Host Mikuni Sushi Shootout Lincoln, CA,- On February 11-13 the Mikuni Sushi Shootout Women's Collegiate Golf Championship will take place on the golf course at the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln
NEWS: In Case You Missed It