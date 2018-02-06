42nd Street coming to Harris Center in Folsom

Folsom, CA- El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present 42nd Street which will run February 16-25, 2018 at the Harris Center (formerly Three Stages) Folsom Lake College in Folsom, Calif. One of show business's most classic and beloved tales, 42nd Street tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania, armed with her tap shoes and big dreams. Peggy's talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh, who gives her a spot in the chorus of Pretty Lady, his newest show. Pretty Lady stars Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva, who takes an instant dislike to the new girl in the cast. When Dorothy is injured during the show's previews, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found - someone like Peggy Sawyer! Peggy's rise from showgirl to star is the stuff of show business dreams. 42nd Street is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards, and show-stopping ensemble production numbers including classic Broadway standards, "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street." EDMT's Encore production of 42nd Street features their very best performers in a showcase vehicle. Standard ticket prices range from $15-33 (+ venue service fees) and can be purchased online at www.harriscenter.net or by calling the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.

