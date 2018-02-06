Autism from generation to generation at MIND Institute

Alison Singer to speak on Autism at UC Davis MIND Institute February 14

(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Alison Singer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series. She will present "Autism from generation to generation" at 4:30 p.m. at the MIND Institute Auditorium, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento. The event is free to the public and no reservations are required, however, seating is limited. A 30-minute question-and-answer session will follow the hour-long lecture.

Alison Singer is the co-founder and president of the Autism Science Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research and supporting the needs of people with autism. She will discuss the advances in autism awareness, diagnosis, treatment and services since the disorder was first discovered-including the laws that have been established to protect those with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Singer's brother was diagnosed with autism in the 1960s and her daughter was diagnosed nearly forty years later in 2000. As their caregiver and advocate, Singer has seen first-hand how they have experienced different cultural climates, resources and legal rights related to their diagnoses.

Singer received her bachelor's degree in economics from Yale University and her master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. She is a passionate autism advocate and serves on several executive boards, including the Yale Child Study Center and the Marcus Autism Center at Emory University. Before founding the Autism Science Foundation in 2009, Singer was the executive vice president of Autism Speaks and a vice president at NBC. In 2012, she was named an "autism champion" by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Founded in 1998, The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders. The MIND Institute brings together members of the community including families, educators, physicians, psychologists and scientists who work together to further understand causes, development and best treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders.

These presentations are intended for both professionals and community members. A recording of each lecture will be available on the MIND Institute website two weeks after the presentation.