Wanderlust Festival at Squaw Valley: Tickets On Sale

Wanderlust Reveals 2018 Festival Lineup

Squaw Valley, CA - Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, reveals its epic talent lineup for the 2018 summer season.

Bringing together thousands of people from myriad backgrounds, Wanderlust provides the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of adventure and the freedom of live music in a spectacular mountain setting. Attendees can expect a dazzling array of yoga experiences, top music performances, farm-to-table dining, a diverse assortment of outdoor adventures and our inspiring Speakeasy lecture series featuring some of the world's most compelling storytellers and changemakers. Tickets for the four-day retreats go on sale February 6, 2018.

This summer's unique blend of musicians, DJs, and performing artists headlining the summer season includes:

YOGA:

* Elena Brower

* Seane Corn

* Tiffany Cruikshank

* Eoin Finn

* Schuyler Grant

* Chelsey Korus

* Sri Dharma Mittra

MUSIC:

* Stars

* Tank and the Bangas

* MarchFourth

* Eric Krasno

* Allen Stone

* Nick Mulvey

SPEAKERS:

* Kyle Cease: Comedy Central headliner and New York Times bestselling author, Kyle Cease, enthralls audiences with his unique blend of comedy and transformation.

* Gary Zukov: New York Times bestselling author of The Seat of the Soul, and Spiritual Partnerships, Gary Zukov will speak on living courageously, creating soul-strong relationships, and the ways to uncover your authentic power.

* Emily Morse: Doctor of Human Sexuality, and founder and host of the iTunes Top-Rated podcast "Sex with Emily," Emily Morse will explain how to have better sex, use "communication as lubrication," and how to stay connected outside the bedroom.

* Ken E. Nwadike Jr: A peace activist, video journalist and social media personality, Nwadike is best known as the Free Hugs Guy online, whose 'Free Hugs' videos have reached hundreds of millions of views on Facebook and YouTube. He'll speak about the ways you can support a cause, and the power of positive interaction.

* Katie Wilcox: CEO of Natural Model Management and Healthy Is The New Skinny, Katie Wilcox uses her experience in the modeling industry to challenge traditional views of beauty and tells you how cultivate a positive body image-even in a digital world.

The full roster of festival dates is as follows:

* Snowshoe, West Virginia - June 8-10

* Stratton, Vermont - June 21-24

* Squaw Valley, California - July 19-22

* Whistler, British Columbia (Canada) - August 2-5

* Tremblant, Quebec (Canada) - August 23-26

For the complete lineup and ticketing information, for each individual festival please visit www.wanderlust.com/2018-festivals

Attendees will enjoy unique experiences curated by a number of Wanderlust partners including:

* adidas will host onsite sports programming for event attendees enabling them to embed more sport into their day and create their best selves at all US-based events. Apparel from the adidas x Wanderlust co-branded collection will be sold at each event.

* Flow is pleased to bring their high quality, naturally alkaline spring water to the festivals to hydrate participants throughout the day. These events will also be a chance for Wanderlust attendees to taste Flow's brand new organic flavored water: Cucumber + Mint and Lemon + Ginger in a refreshing environment.

* Always inclusive and inspiring, Yoga Journal is dedicated to helping talented teachers and passionate students grow and share the transformative practice of yoga. For more than 40 years Yoga Journal has continued to be the authoritative source of content focused exclusively on yoga and the yoga lifestyle. We engage our print, digital, and event audiences with top teacher wisdom and instruction on poses, breathing, philosophy, meditation, and more; plus, in-depth reporting on news and trends that impact our community.

About Wanderlust:

Wanderlust Holdings, LLC is a global yoga lifestyle company founded in 2009. Our mission is to help you find your true north-to live a healthy and inspired life. Wanderlust's events encompass Wanderlust Festival, the largest multi-day yoga and music festivals in the world and Wanderlust 108, a one-day "mindful triathlon" taking place in urban parks across the world. In 2012, we opened the first Wanderlust Yoga studio, a re-imagination of the yoga studio experience and began offering Wanderlust Teacher Training, a yoga teacher-training program inspired by the Wanderlust festival experience. In 2015, we launched Wanderlust TV, a media platform connecting viewers with inspirational teachers and wellness experts and Wanderlust Hollywood, a 10,000 square foot center in Los Angeles, CA offering yoga and meditation classes, a world-class organic restaurant, and a full-featured performance venue.