Mardi Gras Party at Lagunitas in Petaluma

Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party

Le bon temps roule!

Petaluma, CA,- Let the good times roll yet again for the Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, February 13th at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary (5:30 to 8:30 PM).

The King Street Giants (formerly the Dixie Giants) will have you up and dancing with their infectious energy and second line groove, AND we are very pleased to have Preferred Sonoma Caterers providing delicious chicken étouffée, jambalaya, mac-n-cheese, cornbread, and salad with pralines!

Tickets include dinner and are only $25 for adults over 21, $15 for teens (13 to 20), and kids 12 and under are free. It's a benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival, so come out to celebrate and help keep music in our schools.

Tickets Online

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-party-tickets-41850756740