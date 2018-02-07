Mardi Gras Party at Lagunitas in Petaluma
Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party
Le bon temps roule!
Petaluma, CA,- Let the good times roll yet again for the Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, February 13th at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary (5:30 to 8:30 PM).
The King Street Giants (formerly the Dixie Giants) will have you up and dancing with their infectious energy and second line groove, AND we are very pleased to have Preferred Sonoma Caterers providing delicious chicken étouffée, jambalaya, mac-n-cheese, cornbread, and salad with pralines!
Tickets include dinner and are only $25 for adults over 21, $15 for teens (13 to 20), and kids 12 and under are free. It's a benefit for the Petaluma Music Festival, so come out to celebrate and help keep music in our schools.
Tickets Online
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-party-tickets-41850756740
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Aquatics Complex to Celebrate Grand Re-OpeningRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville opened the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) back in 1995 and throughout the last 22 years this facility has served our community extremely well
Nominate a worthy Roseville volunteerRoseville, CA,- If you know someone in Roseville who is making a difference through their volunteer efforts, nominate them
Mardi Gras Party at Lagunitas in PetalumaPetaluma, CA,- Let the good times roll yet again for the Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, February 13th at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary
What to Do When Employees Show Up Stoned?Roseville, CA, - American workers are testing positive for drug use at the highest rate since 2004. *As recreational marijuana becomes more prevalent
Genesis G90: Luxury sedan at reasonable priceRoseville, CA- While deserving of a good look, let's not kid ourselves. A new brand like Genesis can't match the prestige of its more established competition.
Roseville Feeling Pain as Gas Prices AscendRoseville, CA, - Gas prices in Roseville are trending higher once again and the forecast indicates that $4 per gallon gas might soon be making a return
Wanderlust Festival at Squaw Valley: Tickets On SaleSquaw Valley, CA - Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, reveals its epic talent lineup for the 2018 summer season
Autism from generation to generation at MIND Institute(Sacramento, Calif.) - The UC Davis MIND Institute will host Alison Singer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 as part of the ongoing Distinguished Lecturer Series
42nd Street coming to Harris Center in FolsomFolsom, CA- El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present 42nd Street which will run February 16-25, 2018 at the Harris Center
Rocklin Gears Up to Celebrate 125 YearsRocklin, CA - The community is invited to come out to join the fun on February 24 as Rocklin celebrates 125 years.
2018 FBI Teen Academy at Roseville FBI OfficesRoseville, CA - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office encourages high school juniors attending class within the 34 counties the office serves to apply
Traffic Congestion, Road Conditions Top List of ConcernsSACRAMENTO, CA - Valley Vision and Sacramento State's Institute for Social Research (ISR) released findings from a public opinion survey that captured regional attitudes on transportation
NEWS: In Case You Missed It