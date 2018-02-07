Nominate a worthy Roseville volunteer

Roseville, CA,- If you know someone in Roseville who is making a difference through their volunteer efforts, nominate them for the Sylvia Besana Community Volunteer Award. This annual award recognizes individuals in the Roseville community who display dedication through consistent commitment to community service, serve as role models by inspiring others to volunteer, and demonstrate leadership, excellence and integrity through volunteer service. Award criteria and nomination forms can be found at www.roseville.ca.us/volunteer_award Nominations are being accepted through March 12, 2018. The Sylvia Besana Community Volunteer Award is a tribute to Sylvia Besana and her legacy of service. Sylvia was a Roseville native, educator, counselor and avid community leader. She spent the greater part of her life giving back to the community and making a difference through her continued commitment to serve. Recipients are recognized at a City Council Meeting and their names are engraved on a perpetual plaque commemorating the honor. The plaque is displayed in the lobby of the Civic Center.

