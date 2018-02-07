Roseville Aquatics Complex to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening

Placer Valley Tourism Contributes $620,000 Towards Renovations

Roseville, CA - The City of Roseville opened the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) back in 1995 and throughout the last 22 years this facility has served our community extremely well. This incredible aquatics complex includes the following amenities: a 50-meter Olympic-size competition pool, a recreation pool with zero depth beach-style entry, a 150-foot water slide, a children's interactive water play area and more.

Every year regional and national swim meets are held at the RAC and in order to ensure these events continue to happen it is crucial that the facility is maintained and updated to the highest standards. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) recently donated $500,000 to the City of Roseville to help with replacing the pool deck and replastering the competition pool. This project was just recently completed and the pool is now ready for swimmers.

"We are excited for the public-private partnership with PVT which made this much needed renovation possible," stated Dion Louthan, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Libraries for the City of Roseville. "The improvements at the RAC will not only benefit our local youth but also area sports tourism."

PVT also donated $120,000 to California Capital Aquatics (CCA), the year-round competitive swim team that uses the RAC as their home-base. This contribution is being used for new starting blocks and a new LED state-of-the-art scoreboard. Both of these upgrades will provide the high quality standards that are expected at USA Swimming events. Both the scoreboard and starting blocks should be installed by March 2018.

The Grand Re-Opening of the RAC will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. The timing couldn't be better as the Woodcreek High School Swim Team is just starting their season and the new renovations will be enjoyed at their annual Woodcreek Swim Invitational that takes place on March 9-10 and brings close to 1,000 high school swimmers to the RAC.