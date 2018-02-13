9th Annual Kid-O-Rama Festival at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Weeklong family-friendly festival February 17-24, 2018

Olympic Valley, Calif. - The 9th annual Kid-O-Rama festival returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows February 17-24. This kid-focused, family fun event features live family-friendly music, complimentary treats, a daily game and craft room, skiing and riding for a good cause and more. Disco Tubing will make its Kid-O-Rama debut this year, where evening snow tubing comes alive with colorful lights, lasers and live music. The full schedule of events is available online here.



The Winter Games in South Korea, which overlap with the Kid-O-Rama festival, will bring Squaw Valley's Olympic legacy to light. Pose with family and friends in front of Squaw Valley's storied Olympic Rings and Tower of Nations, and check out the Olympic Museum, located at the top of the Aerial Tram. Check the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows events calendar for info on watch parties and show your support for the athletes participating in this year's Winter Games.

B4BC (Boarding for Breast Cancer)

February 17 all day

Boarding for Breast Cancer will be taking over Alpine Meadows for the first time ever during the Shred the Love series. On Saturday, skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities join for a Lap-A-Thon benefitting B4BC.



Kids Crafts and Game Room

February 17- February 24 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Kids Game and Craft Room is the perfect place for children to get creative and try new crafts, play games and mingle with other kids. Ski-themed and family-friendly movies for all ages are shown each day with free popcorn! The Kids Game and Craft Room is located in the Palisades Room just across from the main lobby and Village Front Desk, and is $10 per child or free if you're staying at The Village at Squaw Valley.



Winter Music Series in the Village

February 17, February 18, and February 24

Kick back and relax after a long day on the slopes with free live music from Lake Tahoe's favorite musicians. Music will be in the Village Events Plaza at Squaw Valley on February 17 from 2-4 p.m., the Plaza Bar from 3-6 p.m., and at Alpine Meadows from 2-5 p.m., on February 18 from 3-6 p.m. at Plaza Bar, and on February 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Events Plaza Stage at Squaw Valley, from 2-5 p.m. at Alpine Meadows, and from 3-6 p.m. at Plaza Bar.



Winter Fireworks and Hot Cocoa at Squaw Valley

February 17 and 18 6:00 p.m.

Join us for a special fireworks show on the KT Sundeck at Squaw Valley on February 17th and 18th! The Plaza Bar will be open with a complimentary hot cocoa bar for the kids and full food and beverage menu for the whole family. Food for purchase will be available from 4-6:30 p.m.



Big Truck Day

February 20 at Squaw Valley

February 21 at Alpine Meadows

Kids and families can check out the machinery that makes the mountain tick. From Snow Grooming CATs to snowmobiles, kids and parents alike will love to see these vehicles first hand. At Squaw Valley on February 20 there will be a Snow Grooming CAT, Giant Loader, snowmobile, a Squaw Valley Department fire truck, and a 4x4 cart on display across from Rocker; Truckee's Big Truck Hat will be hosting a "Sew on Site" custom hat bar where guests can choose threads and patches to create one of a kind hats right on the spot; face painting and warm cookies near the trucks in the afternoon. On February 21, a Snow Grooming CAT, snowmobiles and various different machines will be on display at Alpine Meadows.



Kids S'mores Après Party

February 21, 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Alpine Meadows

February 23, 4:15-5:15 p.m. at KT Base Bar, Squaw Valley



Friday Night Tasting Notes for 21+

February 23

Kick off the weekend with Friday Night Tasting Notes at Plaza Bar! Tantalize your taste buds with a complimentary tasting of craft beers or specialty spirits from our favorite breweries, wineries and distilleries from 3:30-5pm. The fun doesn't stop with the just the tasting, so stick around and enjoy drink specials from our libation hosts with a special live acoustic performance every Friday this winter. Sierra Nevada Brewing takes center stage on February 24, accompanied by live music by Hans and the Hot Mesh from 5-7:00 p.m.