Public Workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for Green Sturgeon
Sacramento, CA,- NOAA Fisheries is conducting a public workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for the Southern Distinct Population Segment of Green Sturgeon, a threatened species listed under the Endangered Species Act. The Plan lays out a recovery strategy based on the best available science, identifies site-specific actions with time lines and costs, and includes recovery goals and criteria. NOAA Fisheries' personnel will brief attendees on the contents of the Draft Recovery Plan as well as provide an opportunity for the public to provide comments on the plan. The workshop will be held on March 5, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the location listed below:
National Marine Fisheries Service
Room 5-100
650 Capitol Mall
Sacramento, Calif., 95814
Contact: Joe Heublein, 916-930-3719
If you plan to attend the workshop please contact Joe Heublein no later than February 26 to ensure adequate space is available. Participants should arrive at the workshop at least 30 minutes prior to the start time to allow for clearance at the security checkpoint. The workshop is accessible to persons with disabilities. Send requests for sign language interpretation or other auxiliary aids at least five business days in advance to Joe Heublein.
