New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital
Frank Ing to oversee UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center
(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.
Prior to UC Davis, Ing was chief of the Division of Cardiology, co-director of the Heart Institute and director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
He will oversee the UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center, inland Northern California's only full-service pediatric heart center, overseeing an integrated multidisciplinary team of surgeons, specialists, physicians, nurses and researchers, specializing in pediatric cardiology, pediatric cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, pediatric critical care nursing and fetal diagnosis of heart defects.
Ing's professional affiliations include the American Pediatric Society (APS), the American Heart Association (AHA)-Council on Cardiovascular Disease in the Young (CVDY), and Texas Club of Cardiology (TCC). He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). He is also currently serving as the chairman of the Congenital Heart Disease Council of the SCAI. He is board certified in general pediatrics and pediatric cardiology.
Ing received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He completed his residency and chief residency in pediatrics at New York University Medical Center. He finished his fellowship in pediatric cardiology at the Babies Hospital at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and his fellowship in pediatric interventional cardiology at Texas Children's Hospital.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Child Support Services Ranks Fourth in CaliforniaAuburn, CA,- Placer County Department of Child Support Services ranked fourth out of 49 local child support agencies in California for federal fiscal year 2017.
Toyota RAV4 top-selling compact SUVRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has a reputation for solid versatility because it can haul groceries, carry sports equipment, transport four kids to school, and ease into small parking spaces.
Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament
Online Safety for Your Children: Social Media, Internet, Cell Phone AppsRoseville, CA- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Flickr, Vimeo. Is your child engaging in these social media websites?
New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.
Folsom H.S. Wins 2018 County Academic DecathlonFolsom High School, from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, is the winner of the 2018 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition
Public Workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for Green SturgeonSacramento, CA,- NOAA Fisheries is conducting a public workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for the Southern Distinct Population Segment of Green Sturgeon
9th Annual Kid-O-Rama Festival at Squaw Valley Alpine MeadowsOlympic Valley, Calif. - The 9th annual Kid-O-Rama festival returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows February 17-24. This kid-focused, family fun event features
Rooster Tails Fishing Club Features Trout Fisherman ExtraordinaireAuburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on February 16th.
Roseville Aquatics Complex to Celebrate Grand Re-OpeningRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville opened the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) back in 1995 and throughout the last 22 years this facility has served our community extremely well
Nominate a worthy Roseville volunteerRoseville, CA,- If you know someone in Roseville who is making a difference through their volunteer efforts, nominate them
Mardi Gras Party at Lagunitas in PetalumaPetaluma, CA,- Let the good times roll yet again for the Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, February 13th at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary
NEWS: In Case You Missed It