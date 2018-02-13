New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital

Frank Ing to oversee UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.

Prior to UC Davis, Ing was chief of the Division of Cardiology, co-director of the Heart Institute and director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

He will oversee the UC Davis Pediatric Heart Center, inland Northern California's only full-service pediatric heart center, overseeing an integrated multidisciplinary team of surgeons, specialists, physicians, nurses and researchers, specializing in pediatric cardiology, pediatric cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, pediatric critical care nursing and fetal diagnosis of heart defects.

Ing's professional affiliations include the American Pediatric Society (APS), the American Heart Association (AHA)-Council on Cardiovascular Disease in the Young (CVDY), and Texas Club of Cardiology (TCC). He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society of Cardiac Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). He is also currently serving as the chairman of the Congenital Heart Disease Council of the SCAI. He is board certified in general pediatrics and pediatric cardiology.

Ing received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He completed his residency and chief residency in pediatrics at New York University Medical Center. He finished his fellowship in pediatric cardiology at the Babies Hospital at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and his fellowship in pediatric interventional cardiology at Texas Children's Hospital.