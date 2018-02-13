Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Youth Archery Program Brings 120 Student Archers to Sierra College

Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament for schools that participate in the California National Archery in the Schools Program (CalNASP) on Saturday, Feb. 17. This unique program is available to students in grades 4th through 12th and will be held at the Sierra College gymnasium in Rocklin.

CalNASP is designed to teach international-style target archery to students of any athletic ability while fostering confidence and cooperative learning strategies. Currently there are more than 100 schools in the state participating in the program and there will be 120 student archers from throughout the state competing at the tournament next Saturday.

Bridget Kennedy, CalNASP State Coordinator, explained the importance and benefits this program brings to the youth of California. "Since its hugely successful start in 2007, CalNASP and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been able to offer schools and students a new sport to engage in, the opportunity to work as a team, build confidence and enhance academic performance."

"With a focus on safety, mental concentration and enjoyment, the CalNASP Tournament brings parents, coaches and our state's student archers together for a day of fun and excitement," added Kennedy.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with the competition immediately following. There is no fee for spectators so be sure to mark your calendars and come down to Sierra College to see this amazing archery program in action.