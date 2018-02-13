Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Youth Archery Program Brings 120 Student Archers to Sierra College
Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament for schools that participate in the California National Archery in the Schools Program (CalNASP) on Saturday, Feb. 17. This unique program is available to students in grades 4th through 12th and will be held at the Sierra College gymnasium in Rocklin.
CalNASP is designed to teach international-style target archery to students of any athletic ability while fostering confidence and cooperative learning strategies. Currently there are more than 100 schools in the state participating in the program and there will be 120 student archers from throughout the state competing at the tournament next Saturday.
Bridget Kennedy, CalNASP State Coordinator, explained the importance and benefits this program brings to the youth of California. "Since its hugely successful start in 2007, CalNASP and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have been able to offer schools and students a new sport to engage in, the opportunity to work as a team, build confidence and enhance academic performance."
"With a focus on safety, mental concentration and enjoyment, the CalNASP Tournament brings parents, coaches and our state's student archers together for a day of fun and excitement," added Kennedy.
The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. with the competition immediately following. There is no fee for spectators so be sure to mark your calendars and come down to Sierra College to see this amazing archery program in action.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesPlacer County Child Support Services Ranks Fourth in CaliforniaAuburn, CA,- Placer County Department of Child Support Services ranked fourth out of 49 local child support agencies in California for federal fiscal year 2017.
Toyota RAV4 top-selling compact SUVRoseville, CA,- The 2018 Toyota RAV4 has a reputation for solid versatility because it can haul groceries, carry sports equipment, transport four kids to school, and ease into small parking spaces.
Archery Tournament in Rocklin on Feb. 17Rocklin, CA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Placer Valley Tourism are teaming up to host the second-ever land based archery tournament
Online Safety for Your Children: Social Media, Internet, Cell Phone AppsRoseville, CA- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Flickr, Vimeo. Is your child engaging in these social media websites?
New Chief Of Pediatric Cardiology at UC Davis Children's Hospital(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - Frank Ing, an internationally renowned interventional cardiologist, has been named chief of the UC Davis Division of Pediatric Cardiology.
Folsom H.S. Wins 2018 County Academic DecathlonFolsom High School, from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District, is the winner of the 2018 Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition
Public Workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for Green SturgeonSacramento, CA,- NOAA Fisheries is conducting a public workshop in Sacramento on the Draft Recovery Plan for the Southern Distinct Population Segment of Green Sturgeon
9th Annual Kid-O-Rama Festival at Squaw Valley Alpine MeadowsOlympic Valley, Calif. - The 9th annual Kid-O-Rama festival returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows February 17-24. This kid-focused, family fun event features
Rooster Tails Fishing Club Features Trout Fisherman ExtraordinaireAuburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on February 16th.
Roseville Aquatics Complex to Celebrate Grand Re-OpeningRoseville, CA - The City of Roseville opened the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) back in 1995 and throughout the last 22 years this facility has served our community extremely well
Nominate a worthy Roseville volunteerRoseville, CA,- If you know someone in Roseville who is making a difference through their volunteer efforts, nominate them
Mardi Gras Party at Lagunitas in PetalumaPetaluma, CA,- Let the good times roll yet again for the Petaluma Music Festival's 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party on Fat Tuesday, February 13th at the Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary
NEWS: In Case You Missed It